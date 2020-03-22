Coronavirus latest
Fellaini tests positive for COVID-19

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said.

The Chinese Super League side explained that former Manchester United midfielder Fellaini does not have a fever and was not displaying any other symptoms.

Fellaini, 32, moved to China in February 2019 after five and a half years at Old Trafford.

A statement published on Shandong Luneng's website said: "The official test confirmed that the club player Fellaini tested positive for the new coronavirus during the quarantine observation period.

"During this period, the player's body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts.

"He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution."

