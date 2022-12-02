FA chief Johnson keen for Arnold talks

The moment Australia’s destiny is determined in Qatar, Johnson’s top priority will be to gauge Arnold’s intentions , with several club offers likely to come his way as a result of the Socceroos marching into the round of 16, where they face Argentina on Sunday morning (6am AEDT).

Arnold’s four-year contract officially expires the moment Australia is eliminated.

But the joyride is far from over and it would be foolhardy to assume - in light of their miraculous progress thus far - that they are incapable of another minor miracle against Lionel Messi's side.

Johnson has watched with wonder as Arnold’s dream weavers finished runners up in Group D with successive 1-0 wins over Tunisia and Denmark to bring the national to fever pitch.

“I’m delighted for Arnie and once our tournament is complete we’ll sit down with him and have a conversation to see where he’s at,” Johnson said. “It’s great for the game when the Socceroos, and Matildas, are firing at a global level because it has immense implications at the local level.

“Graham has done a really great job. He got us to the World Cup and has just gone from strength to here in Qatar.

“He’s built a terrific camaraderie into the team. They have great belief and are playing well and giving us a lot to be really happy about.”

FA stages in-house reviews after every national team tournament on team culture and technical aspects - both of which Arnold will ace with flying colours.

The biggest consideration is likely to be whether Arnold himself wants to commit to another four years or jump back into club-land in either Asia, the US or Europe.

A longtime advocate of promoting and nurturing next gen stars, it’s probable that if a new deal were to encompass a definitive say in youth development across the spectrum, Arnold would be tempted to remain in situ.

For a man maligned by many during Australia’s torturous qualification campaign, it’s been a turnaround of epic of proportions as he stands on the threshold of being crowned Socceroos’ most successful ever coach.

He’s already eclipsed one-time mentor Guus Hiddink, who claimed a single group win against Japan with the golden generation team of 2006 before falling to Italy in next round.

“Arnie is not just our national team coach, he’s a great Australian football personality and I’m so happy for him,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in the seat now for nearly three years and it’s a pleasure working with him.”

Johnson sees no reason why Australia can’t repeat the feats of Saudi Arabia in the group stages and prematurely bring down the curtain on Messi’s international career in another boil over.

“I’m loving the fact we’re playing them,” he said. “If we want to be a real football nation it doesn’t get much better than this with us in a knockout match with Argentina that will be watched by maybe five billion people across the globe.

“This is where we need to be as a football country and I’m really excited.

“We’re at the table now globally - that was always my own expectation in Qatar so I’m really pleased.

“I don’t think we should look at this in isolation. The reality is that in the next eight months we have this game against Argentina and then then a women’s World Cup of our own to co-host.”

The game in its entirety has risen from a low point during Johnson’s near three-year tenure.

“I think we’re entering a bit of a golden period now,” he said. “It’s a pretty amazing time for the sport.

“If we go back three years it was a bit of a mess - there was a political war, sponsors were waking away, Foxtel contracts were being blown up and Steven Lowy was getting thrown out.

“I think we’re now in a very good position. Sometimes you have to step back and look objectively where we’re at. And we’re in a pretty good place.”