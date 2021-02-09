Ex-Argentina boss Sampaoli welcomes son at 60

At 60, few would consider having more children, but Jorge Sampaoli has bucked the trend welcoming his fourth son Bento into the world.

The former Sevilla boss was on hand for the birth of his son in Belo Horizonte home to his current side Atletico Mineiro.

Sampaoli and his growing family may be poised to pack their belongings and move to the other side of the world, with reports the veteran boss is set to take over from Andres Villas Boas at Marseille.

Villas Boas offered his resignation after the Ligue 1 club went against his wishes by signing Olivier Ntcham.