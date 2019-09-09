De Bruyne dazzles on miserable night for Scotland

The Manchester City midfielder made goals for Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld in the first half before claiming a deserved one of his own late on as the Group I leaders ran riot against Steve Clarke's team.

Scotland is at least guaranteed a place in the play-offs in March after winning its UEFA Nations League group, but there is much work for new boss Clarke to do before then.

Belgium, meanwhile, lived up to its status as the number-one side in the FIFA rankings as it maintained its 100 per cent record in the group.

Clarke made four changes to the team beaten by Russia on Friday and his side began purposefully only to find themselves behind within nine minutes following a devastating demonstration of counter-attacking at its best from the visitors.

Dries Mertens set De Bruyne away down the left channel and he drove towards goal before picking out the onrushing Lukaku at the far post and, with time and space to compose himself, the Inter Milan forward made no mistake.

The outstanding De Bruyne once again was the provider in the 24th minute, bending in a superb cross which Vermaelen flicked home.

It was next the turn of another Belgium defender, Alderweireld, to make it three eight minutes later when he took advantage of slack marking to head De Bruyne's cross in off the underside of the crossbar, capping a disastrous first half for the home side.

It was still Roberto Martinez's team who looked the more likely to add to their advantage, with De Bruyne and Alderweireld spurning chances before the former got the goal his efforts deserved, curling in with eight minutes left after being found by Lukaku.