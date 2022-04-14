Colombia, Real Madrid legend Rincon dies aged 55

Rincon was diagnosed with "severe head trauma" after the Monday morning accident, and was admitted to Imbanaco Clinic for surgery.

He made 21 appearances for Real Madrid in the 1995-1996 season, and also earned 84 caps for Colombia.

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement after his passing, acknowledging his achievements and the fact that he was the first Colombian to ever play for Real Madrid.

"This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration," the statement read. "We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss."

Rincon was 55 years-old.