LaLiga
Football

Colombia, Real Madrid legend Rincon dies aged 55

Former Real Madrid player and Colombia international Freddy Rincon has died from injuries sustained when the car he was driving collided with a bus in the Colombian city of Cali.

Getty Images

Rincon was diagnosed with "severe head trauma" after the Monday morning accident, and was admitted to Imbanaco Clinic for surgery.

He made 21 appearances for Real Madrid in the 1995-1996 season, and also earned 84 caps for Colombia.

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement after his passing, acknowledging his achievements and the fact that he was the first Colombian to ever play for Real Madrid.

 "This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration," the statement read. "We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss."

Rincon was 55 years-old.

News Real Madrid Football Colombia LaLiga Freddy Rincon
Previous Bale won't retire if Wales reach World Cup
Read
Bale won't retire if Wales reach World Cup
Next

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

>