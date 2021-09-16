Club America seals CONCACAF Champions League final spot

Liga MX giant America sealed a 4-0 aggregate semi-final triumph thanks to second-half goals from Nicolas Benedetti and Henry Martin.

America – seven-time champions – will face either Cruz Azul or Monterrey in an all-Mexican final on October 28.

MLS outfit the Union had a two-goal deficit to overturn in Philadelphia midweek and the home side came close to scoring five minutes into the second half.

The Union had a penalty saved by Mexico international Guillermo Ochoa, who denied Jamiro Monteiro, after Kacper Przybylko was fouled by Bruno Valdez.

Philadelphia – looking to end MLS' title drought in the Champions League, dating back to LA Galaxy's success in 2000, dominated the second half.

However, Benedetti all but settled the contest in the 79th minute before Martin tapped home America's second of the night in stoppage time.