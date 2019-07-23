Chelsea spoils the party on Griezmann's debut

World Cup winner Griezmann – who joined the club in a €120million move earlier this month – made little impact during his 45-minute appearance against Frank Lampard's side, who went in front through Tammy Abraham's 34th-minute goal.

Barcelona looked bright at the start of the second period before Ross Barkley's fine finish nine minutes from time sealed the win, despite Ivan Rakitic's late strike.

Chelsea continues its preparations for the 2019-2020 season with a game against Championship side Reading on Monday (AEST), while Barca takes on Vissel Kobe – and its former player Andres Iniesta – a day earlier.