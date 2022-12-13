Capello backs Southgate to stay on as England coach

Southgate has admitted to being "conflicted" as he weighs up his future in the role following England's World Cup quarter-final exit to France on Sunday (AEDT).

The former Middlesbrough boss, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final, has been in charge since 2016 and is contracted until December 2024.

Capello, who managed England between 2007 and 2012, praised the job Southgate has done and believes he should remain in post as long as his players are content to follow his lead.

"He's done a good job and created a really good team, a young team," the Italian said.

"He has to decide to stay or leave. This is his problem. If you are sure that the players follow, you have to stay. If you think the players are not with you, then you have to leave.

"This is my idea. Southgate can decide freely, though.

"To understand he [also] has to talk to the FA. Do you believe in me? Yes. Do you not believe in me? Then go. Bye bye."

Harry Kane's penalty cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni's opener in the defeat to France, but a second spot-kick from the Three Lions captain sailed over the crossbar after Olivier Giroud had restored France's lead.

Capello has questioned whether Kane should have taken that second spot-kick due to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris being his team-mate at Tottenham.

"Another really important thing, in my career I took penalties and I missed after 11 penalties because the opposing goalkeeper was one who played with me [in the same team] for two years before," he added.

"It's the same after Kane scored the first penalty; the second was a bit more difficult. This for me was a problem.

"I think they had to choose another player."