Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the decision in a statement on Monday, with the vote to decide the hosts to be held on June 25.

It leaves three bids remaining – Australia and New Zealand, Japan and Colombia.

Brazil said the current economic situation, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic, was one of the reasons for its withdrawal.

It added that it would also be unfavoured due to hosting several big events in recent years, including the 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics and 2019 Copa America.

"Thus, CBF decided to withdraw the Brazilian candidacy and support Colombia in the dispute for the host of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023," the statement added.

South America has never hosted a Women's World Cup, while Asia has done so twice – in China in 1991 and 2007.