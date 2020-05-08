Coronavirus latest
Football

beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

A return to top class European football is just a week away. Until then, we have a packed schedule of classic games, moments and characters to keep you busy until that first whistle.

Getty Images

As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Over the next seven days we'll have: The premiere of our Liverpool documentary '30 years of hurt' plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!

 

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 8 May

  • 12am-5:30am: Derby della Capitale
    • Lazio vs Roma
    • Roma vs Lazio
    • Roma vs Lazio
  • 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31
  • 6am-7am: The Champions Club
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 28
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
  • 8:30am-11am: Bundesliga
    • Super Strikers
    • Toughest Players
    • Bundesliga Weekly
    • Bayern vs Dortmund
    • Dortmund vs Schalke
  • 11am-12pm: The Champions Club
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
  • 1pm-5:30pm: El Derbi Madrileno
    • Real Madrid vs Atletico
    • Atletico vs Real Madrid
    • Real Madrid vs Atletico 2011/2012

 

  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show
  • 7pm-7:30pm: The eLiga Show
  • 7:30pm-10pm: Boys From Brazil
    • Argentina v Brazil
    • Zico
    • Garrincha
    • Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
  • 10pm-11pm: The Champion Club
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
  • 11:30pm-12am: The eLiga Show

Saturday 9 May

  • 12am-5:30am: El Derbi Madrileno
    • Real Madrid vs Atletico
    • Atletico vs Real Madrid
    • Real Madrid vs Atletico 2011/2012
  • 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
  • 6am-7am: All at Home PSG Gaming Cup
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 29
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 33
  • 8am-8:30am:  The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
  • 8:30am-11:30am: FIFA 20: Stay And Play Cup: Round of 16, Day 2
  • 11:30am-12:30pm: Stars of El Clasico: Andrés Iniesta
  • 12:30pm-2:15pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2011/2012
  • 2:15-2:45pm: Stars of El Clasico: Ronaldo Nazario
  • 2:45pm-5pm: Magic of El Clasico
    •  Real Madrid v Barcelona
    • Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
  • 5pm-6pm: The eLiga Show
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 30
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 33
  • 7pm-7:30pm: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
  • 7:30pm-11pm: Best of beIN
    • Dortmund vs Schalke
    • Real Madrid vs Atletico 2009/2010
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 33
  • 11:30pm-12am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

Sunday 10 May

  • 12am—1:45am: Magic of El Clasico:  Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2011/2012
  • 1:45am-2:15am: Stars of El Clasico: Andres Iniesta
  • 2:15am-4am: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
  • 4am-5:45am: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
  • 5:45am-6am: LaLiga:  Unique Traditions
  • 6am-7am: The Football Year
    • 1990/91
    • 1991/92
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 30
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: John Terry Special
  • 8am-8:30am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
  • 8:30am-12pm: Best of beIN
    • Dortmund vs Schalke
    • Real Madrid vs Atletico 2009/2010
  • 12pm-6pm: Favre’s Dortmund
    • Dortmund vs Nuremberg
    • Leverkusen vs Dortmund
    • Dortmund vs Augsburg
    • Dortmund vs Bayern
    • Dortmund vs Hannover
    • Dortmund vs Augsburg
    • Dortmund vs Leverkusen
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words: Players
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
  • 7pm-8:45pm: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2008/2009
  • 8:45pm-9:15pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid v Barcelona
  • 9:15pm-11pm: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
  • 11pm-11:30pm: Fotball’s Greatest Clubs: Barcelona '90s/'00s/'10s
  • 11:30pm-12:20am: Mark My Words: Players 

Monday 11 May

  • 12:20am-2:50am: Chelsea TV
    • Chelsea TV
    • Inside Chelsea
  • 2:50am-7am: Favre’s Dortmund
    • Dortmund v Nuremberg
    • Leverkusen v Dortmund
    • Dortmund v Augsburg
  • 7am-7:30am: Mark My Words: Players
  • 7:30am-11am: Magic of El Clasico
    • Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2008/2009
    • Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
  • 11am-11:30am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
  • 11:30am-1:15pm: LaLiga Classic: Athletic vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
  • 1:15pm-1:55pm: LaLiga Files
  • 1:55pm-3:40pm: LaLiga Classic: Real Betis vs Sevilla 2012/2013
  • 3:40pm-4:15pm: LaLiga Nations: Brazil
  • 4:15pm-6pm: LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words!: Managers
  • 6:30pm-7pm: Year Of My Life
  • 7pm-12am: Football Icons: Pep Guardiola

Tuesday 12 May

  • 12am-1:45am: LaLiga Classics: Athletic vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
  • 1:45am-2:25am: LaLiga Files
  • 2:25am-4:10am: LaLiga Classic: Real Betis vs Sevilla 2012/2013
  • 4:10am-4:45am: LaLiga Nations: Brazil
  • 4:45am-6:30am: LaLiga Nations: Valencia vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
  • 6:30am-7am: Mark My Words!: Managers
  • 7am-7:30am: Year Of My Life: Roberth Huth
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 34
  • 8am-12pm: Football Icons: Pep Guardiola
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 34
  • 12:30pm-4pm: Choc des Olympiques
    • Lyon vs Marseille
    • Marseille vs Lyon
  • 4pm-4:15pm: The History of Marseille
  • 4:15pm-6pm:  Choc des Olympiques: Marseille vs Lyon
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 31
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Key and Gray Show: Ep. 34
  • 7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A
  • 7:30pm-11pm: The Azzurri
    • Italy v France
    • Paolo Maldini
    • Franco Baresi
    • Alessandro Del Piero
    • Andrea Pirlo
    • Roberto Baggio
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 34
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 31

Wednesday 13 May

  • 12am-1:45am: The Keys and Gray Show
  • 1:45am-3:45am: Choc des Olympiques
    • Lyon vs Marseille
    • Marseille vs Lyon
  • 3:45am-5:30am: The History of Marseille
  • 5:30am-6am: Choc des Olympiques: Marseille vs Lyon
  • 6am-7am: Football Funnies
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Bust: Ep. 31
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
  • 8am-9am: Inside Serie A
  • 9am-12pm: The Azzurri
    • Italy vs France
    • Paolo Maldini
    • Franco Baresi
    • Alessandro Del Piero
    • Andrea Pirlo
    • Roberto Baggio
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
  • 12:30pm-2:15pm: The Best Goals: Dortmund
  • 2:15pm-2:30pm: The Best Goals: Dortmund
  • 2:30pm-6pm: Borussen derby
    • Dortmund v Monchengl’ch
    • Monchengl’ch v Dortmund
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 32
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
  • 7pm-7:30pm: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Valencia
  • 7:30pm-8pm: LaLiga Clubs: Madrid
  • 8pm-8:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
  • 8:30pm-9pm: LaLiga Nations; Africa
  • 9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga Top Vintage Goals 4
  • 9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga StayAtHome 5
  • 10pm-11pm: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal v Real Madrid
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 32

Thursday 14 May

  • 12am-1:45am: Borussen derby: Monchengladbach vs Dortmund
  • 1:45am-2am: The Best Goals: Dortmund
  • 2am-5:30am: Borussen derby: Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
  • 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
  • 6am-7am: Football Funnies
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 32
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
  • 8am-8:30am: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona vs Valencia
  • 8:30am-9am: LaLiga Clubs: Madrid
  • 9am-9:30am: Football’s Greatest: Samuel Eto'o
  • 9:30am-10am: LaLiga Nations: Africa
  • 10am-11am: LaLiga
    • Top Vintage Goals 4
    • StayAtHome 5
  • 11am-12pm: LaLiga Classic
    • Villarreal vs Real Madrid
    • Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
  • 12:30pm-2:15pm: Derby della Capitale: Lazio vs Roma
  • 2:15pm-2:30pm: Goal Rush: Roma
  • 2:30pm-6pm: Derby della Capitale
    • Roma vs Lazio
    • Lazio vs Roma
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 33
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
  • 7pm-8pm: The Champions Club
  • 8pm-9pm: The Football Years
    • 1990/91
    • 1991/92
  • 9pm-11pm: Bundesliga
    • Alphonso Davies
    • Bundesliga Weekly
    • Leipzig vs Bayern
    • Bayern vs Dortmund
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 33

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 8 May

  • 12:10am-6am: AFCON
    • Senegal vs Tunisia SF
    • Algeria vs Nigeria SF
    • Senegal vs Algeria Final
  • 6am-10:40am: Classic Old Firm  
    • Steven Gerrard
    • Celtic vs Rangers
    • Graeme Souness
    • Rangers vs Celtic
  • 10:40am-11:40am: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague
  • 11:40am-12:30pm: The Beckham Effect
  • 12:30pm-6pm: MLS Matches
    • NY Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy (2007)
    • San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2012)
    • San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2013)
  • 6pm-12pm: Cricket’s Greatest
    • Shane Warne
    • David Gower
    • The Ashes
    • Glenn McGrath
    • Graham Gooch
    • MCG
    • Lords
    • Ian Botham
    • Allan Border
    • Steve Waugh
    • Dennis Lillee
    • Stuart Broad & James Haskell

Saturday 9 May

  • 12am-5:05am: Aussies Abroad
    • Oliver Bozanic
    • Brandon Borrello
    • Brad Smith
  • 5:05am-5:50am: MLS: The Beckham Effect
  • 5:50am-6:10am: MLS The Movement: Untold History of Soccer in DC
  • 6:10am-11:40am: Cricket’s Greatest
    • Shane Warne
    • David Gower
    • The Ashes
    • Glenn McGrath
    • Graham Gooch
    • MCG
    • Lords
    • Ian Botham
    • Allan Border
    • Steve Waugh
    • Dennis Lillee
  • 11:40am-12:10pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
  • 12:10pm-5pm: The Red Devils
    • Cristiano Ronaldo
    • Ruud Van Nistelrooy
    • Ryan Giggs
    • Chelsea vs Man Utd
    • George Best
    • Sir Bobby Charlton
    • Manchester United '90s
  • 5pm-6pm: Football Rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool
  • 6pm-12:20am: Liverpool YNWA
    • Xabi Alonso
    • Ian Rush
    • Bill Shankly
    • Bob Paisley
    • Liverpool '70's/'80s
    • Kenny Dalglish
    • Liverpool vs Olympiacos
    • Liverpool vs Juventus
    • Paisley's Statue

Sunday 10 May

  • 12:20am-5:55am: Leeds: Local Rivals
    • Sheff Wed vs Leeds
    • Leeds vs Sheff Wed
    • Huddersfield vs Leeds
    • Sheff Utd vs Leeds
  • 5:55am-11:45am: Liverpool: YNWA
    • Xabi Alonso
    • Ian Rush
    • Liverpool vs Olympiacos
    • Liverpool vs Juventus
    • Bill Shankly
    • Bob Paisley
    • Liverpool '70's/'80s
    • Kenny Dalglish
  • 11:45am-12:35pm: MLS The Beckham Effect
  • 12:35pm-2:25pm: MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Montreal (2016 Playoffs)
  • 2:25pm-2:55pm: MLS: Toronto 2016 – Ecstasy to Agnoy
  • 2:55pm-5:40pm: MLS Classic Matches
  • 5:40pm-6pm: MLS The Movement: Out of Brampton
  • 9pm-12:30am: Best of The Gers
    • Hibernian vs Rangers
    • Graeme Souness
    • Hamilton vs Rangers
    • Steven Gerrard
    • Celtic vs Rangers

Monday 11 May

  • 12:30am-6am: Aussies Abroad
    • Kenny Dougall
    • Lyndon Dykes
    • Elder & Irvine
  • 6am-12:30pm: Best of The Gers
    • Hibernian vs Rangers
    • Graeme Souness
    • Hamilton vs Rangers
    • Steven Gerrard
    • Celtic vs Rangers
  • 12:30pm-5:20pm: Chelsea TV
    •  Best of: Joe Cole
    • Norwich vs Chelsea
    • The Pride: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    • Chelsea vs Liverpool
    • Best of: Vialli
  • 5:20pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
    • Arsenal vs BATE
    • Season Review 99/00
  • 9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV
    • Liverpool vs Watford
    • Leicester vs Liverpool
  • 11:50pm-1:20am (Tues): Kenny

Tuesday 12 May

  • 1:20am-2:50am: The Mavericks
    • Zlatan Ibrahimovic
    • Faustino Asprilla
    • George Best
  • 2:50am-5:20am: Football’s Greatest
    • George Weah
    • Zinedine Zidane
    • Red Star Belgrade '90s
    • Santos '60s
    • Nottingham Forest '70s
  • 5:20am-5:40am: Talking Talent: Angel Di Maria
  • 5:40am-6am: Talking Talent: Patrick Vieira
  • 6am-7:50am: Arsenal TV
    • Arsenal vs BATE
    • Season Review 99/00
  • 9:40am-12:30pm: LCF TV
    • Liverpool vs Watford
    • Leicester vs Liverpool
  • 12:30pm-6pm: Cricket’s Greatest: The Ashes
    • Shane Warne
    • David Gower
    • The Ashes
    • Glenn McGrath
    • Graham Gooch
    • MCG
    • Lords
    • Ian Botham
    • Allan Border
    • Steve Waugh
    • Dennis Lillee
  • 6pm-12am: Battle for Promotion
    • Bristol City vs Leeds
    • Leeds vs Preston
    • Derby vs West Brom
    • Leeds vs Derby
    • West Brom vs Huddersfield
    • Preston vs West Brom
    • West Brom vs Swansea
    • Leeds vs Nottm Forest
    • West Brom vs Leeds
    • West Brom vs Stoke
    • Nottm Forest vs Leeds
    • Millwall vs West Brom

Wednesday 13 May

  • 12am-12:30am: Battle for Promotion: West Brom vs Nottm Forest
  • 12:30am-2:20am: MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Montreal (2016 Playoffs)
  • 2:20am-2:50am: MLS: Toronto 2016 - From Ecstasy to Agony
  • 2:50am-5:35am: MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Seattle (2016 MLS Cup)
  • 5:35am-6:15am: MLS – The Movement
    • Straight out of Brampton
    • Soccer in DC
  • 6:15am-12:15pm: Battle for Promotion
    • Bristol City vs Leeds
    • Leeds vs Preston
    • Derby vs West Brom
    • Leeds vs Derby
    • West Brom vs Huddersfield
    • Preston vs West Brom
    • West Brom vs Swansea
    • Leeds vs Nottm Forest
    • West Brom vs Leeds
    • West Brom vs Stoke
    • Nottm Forest vs Leeds
    • Millwall vs West Brom
  • 12:15pm-1:40pm: LFC TV: Liverpool vs Watford
  • 1:40pm-2:15pm: In Conversation: Klopp & Wenger
  • 2:15pm-3:40pm: LCF TV: Leicester vs Liverpool
  • 3:40pm-5:30pm: Arsenal TV: Arsenal vs BATE
  • 5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Arsenal '03/04
  • 6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest Players
    • Bob Paisley
    • Anfield
    • Wembley
    • England v Germany
    • Liverpool '70's/'80s
  • 9pm-9:30pm: Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 11/12
  • 9:30pm-10pm: Inside Chelsea
  • 10pm-12am: Chelsea TV

Thursday 14 May

  • 12am-6:25am: Arsenal TV
    • Season Review 88/89
    • Season Review 92/93
    • Season Review 93/94
    • Season Review 94/95
  • 6:25am-9:25am: England’s Greatest Players
    • Bob Paisley
    • Anfield
    • Wembley
    • England v Germany
    • Liverpool '70's/'80s
  • 9:25am-12:25pm: Chelsea TV
    • Premier League Years 11/12
    • Inside Chelsea
  • 12:25pm-5:15pm: Carabao Cup
    • Round 2
    • Round 3
    • Round 4
    • Quarter Finals
    • Semi Finals 1st Leg
    • Semi Finals 2nd Leg
    • Man City vs Aston Villa
  • 5:15pm-5:45pm: Temples of Sport: Wembley
  • 5:45pm-6pm: Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs Tottenham
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Kenny Dalglish
  • 6:30pm—10:40pm: Old Firm Club: Old Firm Classics
    • Celtic vs Rangers
    • Celtic '67
    • Celtic vs Rangers
  • 10:40pm-11:40pm: Club Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague
  • 11:40pm-12:10am: 250 Great Goals: Kenny Dalglish

 

beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 8 May

  • 12am-6am: LaLiga Promises
    • Juventus vs Barcelona
    • Real Madrid vs PSG
    • Atletico vs Inter
    • Sevilla vs Inter
    • Atletico vs Juventus (Quarter Final 1)
    • Barcelona vs Sevilla (Quarter Final 2)
    • Espanyol vs Real Madrid (Quarter Final 3)
    • Villarreal vs Valencia (Quarter Final 4)
    • Atletico vs Sevilla (Semi Final 1)
    • Real Madrid vs Villarreal (Semi Final 2)
    • Inter vs Benfica (3rd/4th Placing)
    • Sevilla vs Real Madrid (Final)
  • 6am-7am: Sporting Greats
    • Sir Nick Faldo
    • Tom Watson
  • 7am-7:30am: Temples of Sport: St Andrews
  • 7:30am-8am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
  • 8am-9:30am: Sporting Greats
    • Gary Player
    • Jack Nicklaus
    • Arnold Palmer
  • 9:30am-10am: Temples of Sport: Royal Birkdale
  • 10am-11:30am: Sporting Greats
    • Seve Ballesteros
    • Sir Nick Faldo
    • Tom Watson
  • 11:30am-12pm: Temples of Sport: St Andrews
  • 12pm-1pm: Ferrari Challenge: Nurburgring
  • 1pm-1:30pm: FIA Truck Racing:  Nurburgring
  • 1:30pm-2pm: FIA Formula: Regional: Red Bull Ring
  • 2pm-3pm: DTM Highlights: Misano
  • 3pm-4:30pm: Racing Files:
    • Sir Stirling Moss
    • Jim Clark
    • Legendary Tracks
  • 4:30pm- 6pm: The Race: Silverstone
  • 6pm-11:20pm: Rugby Rivalries
    • England v Argentina
    • Argentina v England ( Game 1)
    • Argentina v England ( Game 2)
  • 11:20pm-2am (Sat): Rugby X: Finals

Saturday 9 May

  • 2am-6am: Sporting Rivalries
    • South Africa v New Zealand
    • Federer v Nadal
    • Ali v Frazier
    • Romania v USSR
    • Miracle on Ice
    • USSR v USA
    • Coe v Ovett
  • 6am-11:20am: Ruby Rivalries
    • England v France
    • England v Argentina
    • Argentina v England (Game 1)
    • Argentina v England (Game 2)
  • 11:20am-11:30am: Six Nations: England vs Wales
  • 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
  • 12pm-1pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Imola
  • 1pm-1:30pm:  FIA Forumla Regional: Most
  • 1:30pm-2pm: FIA Formula Regional: Imola
  • 2pm-3pm: DTM Highlights: Norisring
  • 3pm-3:30pm: FastZone
  • 3:30pm-4pm: GP Confidential
  • 4pm-4:30pm: Racing Files: Le Mans
  • 4:30pm-6pm: The Race: Nola
  • 6pm-11:30pm: 50 Plus
    • Japan vs All Blacks
    • Ireland vs USA
    • Wales vs Tonga
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards

Sunday 10 May

  • 12am-5:15am: Wallabies Wining
    • Scotland v Wallabies
    • Wales vs Wallabies
    • Italy vs Wallabies
  • 5:15am-5:45am: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga
  • 5:45am-6am: QTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova
  • 6am-6:10am: Six Nations Mini: England vs Wales
  • 6:10am-6:40am: Sporting Greats: Sean Fitzpatrick
  • 6:40am-12pm: 50 Plus: Huge Rugby Wins
    • Japan vs All Blacks
    • Ireland vs USA
    • Wales vs Tonga
  • 12pm-2:30pm: Best of Barty: Quarter Final - Barty v Kvitova
  • 2:30pm-2:45pm: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
  • 2:45pm-4:35pm: Best of Barty: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
  • 4:35pm-4:50pm: WTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova
  • 4:50pm-6:45pm: Best of Barty: Final - Barty v Pliskova
  • 6:45pm-7pm: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
  • 7pm-9:30pm: Sporting Triumphs
    • Ian Poulter / Nasser Hussain
    • Michael Vaughan / Carl Fogarty
    • Michael Atherton / Dennis Taylor
    • Mo Farah / Will Carling
    • Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles
  • 9:30pm-12pm: The Mavericks
    • John Daly
    • Seve Ballesteros
    • Chris Gayle
    • Prince Naseem Hamed
    • Alberto Tomba

Monday 11 May

  • 12am-5am: Pedal Power
    • Eddy Merckx
    • Port to Port Newcastle
    • Mark Cavendish
    • Cape to Cape
    • Greg Lemond
    • The Pioneer
    • Bernard Hinault
    • Alpe d'Huez
  • 5am-5:30am: My Sporting Moment: Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
  • 5:30am-6am: Pedal Power: Eddy Merckx
  • 6am-9:30am: Sporting Triumphs
    • Ian Poulter / Nasser Hussain
    • Michael Vaughan / Carl Fogarty
    • Michael Atherton / Dennis Taylor
    • Mo Farah / Will Carling
    • Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles
    • Thierry Henry / Glenn McCrory
    • Ricky Hatton / Eric Bristow
  • 9:30am-12pm: The Mavericks
    • John Daly
    • Seve Ballesteros
    • Chris Gayle
    • Prince Naseem Hamed
    • Alberto Tomba
  • 12pm-3pm: Fed Cup Highlights
    • 1st Round
    • Semi-Final
    • Final
  • 3pm-5pm: Davis Cup Highlights
    • Qualifiers
    • Finals
  • 5pm-6pm: Fed Cup Highlights: Best of 2019
  • 6pm-12am: Wonder Women
    • Anett Kontaveit
    • Elise Mertens
    • Coco Vandeweghe
    • Dayana Yastremska
    • Nadia Comaneci
    • Heike Dreschler
    • Mia Hamm
    • Paula Radcliffe
    • Kelly Holmes
    • Shenzen
    • Ashleigh Barty
    • Elina Svitolina
    • Sofia Kenin
    • Karolina Pliskova
    • Best of 2019

Tuesday 12 May

  • 12am-6am: T2 Diamond
    • Chen. XT vs Wang QF-W
    • Ito vs Sato QF-W
    • Jeon vs Chen. M QF-W
    • Sun vs Ding QF-W
    • Wang.MY vs Sun SF-W
    • Ito vs Jeon SF-W
    • Wang.MY vs Jeon 3rd/4th-W
    • Ito vs Sun Finals-W
  • 6am-11pm: Wonder Women
    • Anett Kontaveit
    • Elise Mertens
    • Coco Vandeweghe
    • Dayana Yastremska
    • Nadia Comaneci
    • Heike Dreschler
    • Mia Hamm
    • Paula Radcliffe
    • Kelly Holmes
    • Shenzen
    • Ashleigh Barty
    • Elina Svitolina
    • Sofia Kenin
    • Karolina Pliskova
  • 11am-12pm: Fed Cup: Best of 2019
  • 12pm-5:30pm: Tournoi de France
    • France vs Brazil
    • Brazil vs Canada
    • France vs Netherlands
  • 5:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm
  • 6pm-6:30pm: WTA Tennis United
  • 6:30pm-12:15am: Best of Barty
    • Barty v Kvitova
    • Barty v Pliskova
    • Barty v Svitolina

Wednesday 13 May

  • 12:15am-12:30am: WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
  • 12:30am-6am: T2 Diamond
    • Lin. YJ vs Franziska QF-M
    • Xu vs Jeoung QF-M
    • Mizutani vs Lin. GY QF-M
    • Niwa vs Harimoto QF-M
    • Lin.YJ vs Lin.GY SF-M
    • Xu vs Harimoto SF-M
    • Lin.GY vs Harimoto 3rd/4th-M
    • Lin.YJ vs Xu Finals-M
  • 6am-12: 30pm: Best of Barty
    • Barty v Kvitova
    • My Story: Karolina Pliskova
    • Barty v Pliskova
    • My Story: Elina Svitolina
    • Barty v Svitolina
    • My Story: Ashleigh Barty
  • 12:30pm-4:30pm: Aussie Icons
    • Mal Meninga
    • Shane Warne
    • Adam Gilchrist
    • MCG
    • Ian Thorpe
    • The Ashes
    • Glenn McGrath
    • Dennis Lillee
  • 4:30pm-5pm: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Miami
  • 5pm-5:30pm: Aussie Icons: Allan Border
  • 5:30pm-12:15am: Six Nations
    • Wales vs Italy (Mini)
    • Ireland vs Scotland (Mini)
    • France vs England (Mini)
    • Ireland vs Wales
    • Scotland vs England (Mini)
    • France vs Italy (Mini)
    • Italy vs Scotland (Mini)
    • Wales vs France (Mini)
    • England vs Ireland
    • Scotland vs France (Mini)
    • England vs Wales

Thursday 14 May

  • 12:15am-5:45am: WTA
    • My Story: Elise Mertens
    • Big Ten Highlights: Dubai
    • My Story: Sofia Kenin
    • Big Ten Highlights: Indian Wells
    • My Story: Coco Vandeweghe
    • Big Ten Highlights: Miami
    • My Story: Dominika Cibulkova
    • Big Ten Highlights: Madrid
    • My Story: Ashleigh Barty
    • Big Ten Highlights: Rome
    • My Story: Elina Svitolina
    • Big Ten Highlights: Toronto
    • My Story: Anett Kontaveit
    • Big Ten Highlights: Cincinnati
    • Big Ten Highlights: Wuhan
  • 5:45am-12:30pm: Six Nations
    • Wales vs Italy
    • Ireland vs Scotland
    • France vs England
    • Ireland vs Wales
    • Scotland vs England
    • France vs Italy
    • Italy vs Scotland
    • Wales vs France
    • England vs Ireland
    • Scotland vs France
    • England vs Wales
  • 12:30pm-3pm: The Mavericks
    • Seve Ballesteros
    • John Daly
    • Prince Naseem Hamed
    • Chris Gayle
    • Alberto Tomba
  • 3pm-6:30pm: Sporting Triumphs
    • Ricky Hatton / Eric Bristow
    • Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson
    • Joe Calzaghe / Colin Montgomerie
    • Sebastian Coe / Leuan Evans
    • Mo Farah / Will Carling
    • Kelly Holmes / Andrew Strauss
    • AP McCoy / Michael Holding
  • 6:30pm-12:10am: All At Sea
    • Inside Sailing
    • World Sailing Show
    • F1H2o: Season Review
    • Aquabike: Season Review
    • Sailing to Tokyo
    • Speed Catamaran Tour
    • Kite Master
    • Sir Robin-Johnson
    • Inside Sailing
    • World Sailing Show
