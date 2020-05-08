beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Over the next seven days we'll have: The premiere of our Liverpool documentary '30 years of hurt' plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 8 May
- 12am-5:30am: Derby della Capitale
- Lazio vs Roma
- Roma vs Lazio
- Roma vs Lazio
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31
- 6am-7am: The Champions Club
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 28
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
- 8:30am-11am: Bundesliga
- Super Strikers
- Toughest Players
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- 11am-12pm: The Champions Club
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
- 1pm-5:30pm: El Derbi Madrileno
- Real Madrid vs Atletico
- Atletico vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Atletico 2011/2012
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 7pm-7:30pm: The eLiga Show
- 7:30pm-10pm: Boys From Brazil
- Argentina v Brazil
- Zico
- Garrincha
- Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
- 10pm-11pm: The Champion Club
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
- 11:30pm-12am: The eLiga Show
Saturday 9 May
- 12am-5:30am: El Derbi Madrileno
- Real Madrid vs Atletico
- Atletico vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Atletico 2011/2012
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 32
- 6am-7am: All at Home PSG Gaming Cup
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 29
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 33
- 8am-8:30am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 8:30am-11:30am: FIFA 20: Stay And Play Cup: Round of 16, Day 2
- 11:30am-12:30pm: Stars of El Clasico: Andrés Iniesta
- 12:30pm-2:15pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2011/2012
- 2:15-2:45pm: Stars of El Clasico: Ronaldo Nazario
- 2:45pm-5pm: Magic of El Clasico
- Real Madrid v Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
- 5pm-6pm: The eLiga Show
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 30
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 33
- 7pm-7:30pm: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 7:30pm-11pm: Best of beIN
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Real Madrid vs Atletico 2009/2010
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 33
- 11:30pm-12am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
Sunday 10 May
- 12am—1:45am: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2011/2012
- 1:45am-2:15am: Stars of El Clasico: Andres Iniesta
- 2:15am-4am: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
- 4am-5:45am: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- 5:45am-6am: LaLiga: Unique Traditions
- 6am-7am: The Football Year
- 1990/91
- 1991/92
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 30
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: John Terry Special
- 8am-8:30am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 8:30am-12pm: Best of beIN
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Real Madrid vs Atletico 2009/2010
- 12pm-6pm: Favre’s Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Nuremberg
- Leverkusen vs Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Augsburg
- Dortmund vs Bayern
- Dortmund vs Hannover
- Dortmund vs Augsburg
- Dortmund vs Leverkusen
- 6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words: Players
- 6:30pm-7pm: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 7pm-8:45pm: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2008/2009
- 8:45pm-9:15pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid v Barcelona
- 9:15pm-11pm: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
- 11pm-11:30pm: Fotball’s Greatest Clubs: Barcelona '90s/'00s/'10s
- 11:30pm-12:20am: Mark My Words: Players
Monday 11 May
- 12:20am-2:50am: Chelsea TV
- Chelsea TV
- Inside Chelsea
- 2:50am-7am: Favre’s Dortmund
- Dortmund v Nuremberg
- Leverkusen v Dortmund
- Dortmund v Augsburg
- 7am-7:30am: Mark My Words: Players
- 7:30am-11am: Magic of El Clasico
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2008/2009
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
- 11am-11:30am: The eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 11:30am-1:15pm: LaLiga Classic: Athletic vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
- 1:15pm-1:55pm: LaLiga Files
- 1:55pm-3:40pm: LaLiga Classic: Real Betis vs Sevilla 2012/2013
- 3:40pm-4:15pm: LaLiga Nations: Brazil
- 4:15pm-6pm: LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
- 6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words!: Managers
- 6:30pm-7pm: Year Of My Life
- 7pm-12am: Football Icons: Pep Guardiola
Tuesday 12 May
- 12am-1:45am: LaLiga Classics: Athletic vs Real Madrid 2011/2012
- 1:45am-2:25am: LaLiga Files
- 2:25am-4:10am: LaLiga Classic: Real Betis vs Sevilla 2012/2013
- 4:10am-4:45am: LaLiga Nations: Brazil
- 4:45am-6:30am: LaLiga Nations: Valencia vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
- 6:30am-7am: Mark My Words!: Managers
- 7am-7:30am: Year Of My Life: Roberth Huth
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 34
- 8am-12pm: Football Icons: Pep Guardiola
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 34
- 12:30pm-4pm: Choc des Olympiques
- Lyon vs Marseille
- Marseille vs Lyon
- 4pm-4:15pm: The History of Marseille
- 4:15pm-6pm: Choc des Olympiques: Marseille vs Lyon
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 31
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Key and Gray Show: Ep. 34
- 7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A
- 7:30pm-11pm: The Azzurri
- Italy v France
- Paolo Maldini
- Franco Baresi
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Andrea Pirlo
- Roberto Baggio
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 34
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 31
Wednesday 13 May
- 12am-1:45am: The Keys and Gray Show
- 1:45am-3:45am: Choc des Olympiques
- Lyon vs Marseille
- Marseille vs Lyon
- 3:45am-5:30am: The History of Marseille
- 5:30am-6am: Choc des Olympiques: Marseille vs Lyon
- 6am-7am: Football Funnies
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Bust: Ep. 31
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
- 8am-9am: Inside Serie A
- 9am-12pm: The Azzurri
- Italy vs France
- Paolo Maldini
- Franco Baresi
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Andrea Pirlo
- Roberto Baggio
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
- 12:30pm-2:15pm: The Best Goals: Dortmund
- 2:15pm-2:30pm: The Best Goals: Dortmund
- 2:30pm-6pm: Borussen derby
- Dortmund v Monchengl’ch
- Monchengl’ch v Dortmund
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 32
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
- 7pm-7:30pm: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Valencia
- 7:30pm-8pm: LaLiga Clubs: Madrid
- 8pm-8:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 8:30pm-9pm: LaLiga Nations; Africa
- 9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga Top Vintage Goals 4
- 9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga StayAtHome 5
- 10pm-11pm: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal v Real Madrid
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 32
Thursday 14 May
- 12am-1:45am: Borussen derby: Monchengladbach vs Dortmund
- 1:45am-2am: The Best Goals: Dortmund
- 2am-5:30am: Borussen derby: Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 35
- 6am-7am: Football Funnies
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 32
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
- 8am-8:30am: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona vs Valencia
- 8:30am-9am: LaLiga Clubs: Madrid
- 9am-9:30am: Football’s Greatest: Samuel Eto'o
- 9:30am-10am: LaLiga Nations: Africa
- 10am-11am: LaLiga
- Top Vintage Goals 4
- StayAtHome 5
- 11am-12pm: LaLiga Classic
- Villarreal vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
- 12:30pm-2:15pm: Derby della Capitale: Lazio vs Roma
- 2:15pm-2:30pm: Goal Rush: Roma
- 2:30pm-6pm: Derby della Capitale
- Roma vs Lazio
- Lazio vs Roma
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 33
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
- 7pm-8pm: The Champions Club
- 8pm-9pm: The Football Years
- 1990/91
- 1991/92
- 9pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- Alphonso Davies
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Leipzig vs Bayern
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 33
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 8 May
- 12:10am-6am: AFCON
- Senegal vs Tunisia SF
- Algeria vs Nigeria SF
- Senegal vs Algeria Final
- 6am-10:40am: Classic Old Firm
- Steven Gerrard
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Graeme Souness
- Rangers vs Celtic
- 10:40am-11:40am: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague
- 11:40am-12:30pm: The Beckham Effect
- 12:30pm-6pm: MLS Matches
- NY Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy (2007)
- San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2012)
- San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2013)
- 6pm-12pm: Cricket’s Greatest
- Shane Warne
- David Gower
- The Ashes
- Glenn McGrath
- Graham Gooch
- MCG
- Lords
- Ian Botham
- Allan Border
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- Stuart Broad & James Haskell
Saturday 9 May
- 12am-5:05am: Aussies Abroad
- Oliver Bozanic
- Brandon Borrello
- Brad Smith
- 5:05am-5:50am: MLS: The Beckham Effect
- 5:50am-6:10am: MLS The Movement: Untold History of Soccer in DC
- 6:10am-11:40am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Shane Warne
- David Gower
- The Ashes
- Glenn McGrath
- Graham Gooch
- MCG
- Lords
- Ian Botham
- Allan Border
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- 11:40am-12:10pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- 12:10pm-5pm: The Red Devils
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy
- Ryan Giggs
- Chelsea vs Man Utd
- George Best
- Sir Bobby Charlton
- Manchester United '90s
- 5pm-6pm: Football Rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool
- 6pm-12:20am: Liverpool YNWA
- Xabi Alonso
- Ian Rush
- Bill Shankly
- Bob Paisley
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- Kenny Dalglish
- Liverpool vs Olympiacos
- Liverpool vs Juventus
- Paisley's Statue
Sunday 10 May
- 12:20am-5:55am: Leeds: Local Rivals
- Sheff Wed vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Sheff Wed
- Huddersfield vs Leeds
- Sheff Utd vs Leeds
- 5:55am-11:45am: Liverpool: YNWA
- Xabi Alonso
- Ian Rush
- Liverpool vs Olympiacos
- Liverpool vs Juventus
- Bill Shankly
- Bob Paisley
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- Kenny Dalglish
- 11:45am-12:35pm: MLS The Beckham Effect
- 12:35pm-2:25pm: MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Montreal (2016 Playoffs)
- 2:25pm-2:55pm: MLS: Toronto 2016 – Ecstasy to Agnoy
- 2:55pm-5:40pm: MLS Classic Matches
- 5:40pm-6pm: MLS The Movement: Out of Brampton
- 9pm-12:30am: Best of The Gers
- Hibernian vs Rangers
- Graeme Souness
- Hamilton vs Rangers
- Steven Gerrard
- Celtic vs Rangers
Monday 11 May
- 12:30am-6am: Aussies Abroad
- Kenny Dougall
- Lyndon Dykes
- Elder & Irvine
- 6am-12:30pm: Best of The Gers
- Hibernian vs Rangers
- Graeme Souness
- Hamilton vs Rangers
- Steven Gerrard
- Celtic vs Rangers
- 12:30pm-5:20pm: Chelsea TV
- Best of: Joe Cole
- Norwich vs Chelsea
- The Pride: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
- Chelsea vs Liverpool
- Best of: Vialli
- 5:20pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs BATE
- Season Review 99/00
- 9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool vs Watford
- Leicester vs Liverpool
- 11:50pm-1:20am (Tues): Kenny
Tuesday 12 May
- 1:20am-2:50am: The Mavericks
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Faustino Asprilla
- George Best
- 2:50am-5:20am: Football’s Greatest
- George Weah
- Zinedine Zidane
- Red Star Belgrade '90s
- Santos '60s
- Nottingham Forest '70s
- 5:20am-5:40am: Talking Talent: Angel Di Maria
- 5:40am-6am: Talking Talent: Patrick Vieira
- 6am-7:50am: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs BATE
- Season Review 99/00
- 9:40am-12:30pm: LCF TV
- Liverpool vs Watford
- Leicester vs Liverpool
- 12:30pm-6pm: Cricket’s Greatest: The Ashes
- Shane Warne
- David Gower
- The Ashes
- Glenn McGrath
- Graham Gooch
- MCG
- Lords
- Ian Botham
- Allan Border
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- 6pm-12am: Battle for Promotion
- Bristol City vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Preston
- Derby vs West Brom
- Leeds vs Derby
- West Brom vs Huddersfield
- Preston vs West Brom
- West Brom vs Swansea
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- West Brom vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Stoke
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Millwall vs West Brom
Wednesday 13 May
- 12am-12:30am: Battle for Promotion: West Brom vs Nottm Forest
- 12:30am-2:20am: MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Montreal (2016 Playoffs)
- 2:20am-2:50am: MLS: Toronto 2016 - From Ecstasy to Agony
- 2:50am-5:35am: MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Seattle (2016 MLS Cup)
- 5:35am-6:15am: MLS – The Movement
- Straight out of Brampton
- Soccer in DC
- 6:15am-12:15pm: Battle for Promotion
- Bristol City vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Preston
- Derby vs West Brom
- Leeds vs Derby
- West Brom vs Huddersfield
- Preston vs West Brom
- West Brom vs Swansea
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- West Brom vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Stoke
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Millwall vs West Brom
- 12:15pm-1:40pm: LFC TV: Liverpool vs Watford
- 1:40pm-2:15pm: In Conversation: Klopp & Wenger
- 2:15pm-3:40pm: LCF TV: Leicester vs Liverpool
- 3:40pm-5:30pm: Arsenal TV: Arsenal vs BATE
- 5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Arsenal '03/04
- 6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest Players
- Bob Paisley
- Anfield
- Wembley
- England v Germany
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- 9pm-9:30pm: Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 11/12
- 9:30pm-10pm: Inside Chelsea
- 10pm-12am: Chelsea TV
Thursday 14 May
- 12am-6:25am: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 88/89
- Season Review 92/93
- Season Review 93/94
- Season Review 94/95
- 6:25am-9:25am: England’s Greatest Players
- Bob Paisley
- Anfield
- Wembley
- England v Germany
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- 9:25am-12:25pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 11/12
- Inside Chelsea
- 12:25pm-5:15pm: Carabao Cup
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Quarter Finals
- Semi Finals 1st Leg
- Semi Finals 2nd Leg
- Man City vs Aston Villa
- 5:15pm-5:45pm: Temples of Sport: Wembley
- 5:45pm-6pm: Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs Tottenham
- 6pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Kenny Dalglish
- 6:30pm—10:40pm: Old Firm Club: Old Firm Classics
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Celtic '67
- Celtic vs Rangers
- 10:40pm-11:40pm: Club Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague
- 11:40pm-12:10am: 250 Great Goals: Kenny Dalglish
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 8 May
- 12am-6am: LaLiga Promises
- Juventus vs Barcelona
- Real Madrid vs PSG
- Atletico vs Inter
- Sevilla vs Inter
- Atletico vs Juventus (Quarter Final 1)
- Barcelona vs Sevilla (Quarter Final 2)
- Espanyol vs Real Madrid (Quarter Final 3)
- Villarreal vs Valencia (Quarter Final 4)
- Atletico vs Sevilla (Semi Final 1)
- Real Madrid vs Villarreal (Semi Final 2)
- Inter vs Benfica (3rd/4th Placing)
- Sevilla vs Real Madrid (Final)
- 6am-7am: Sporting Greats
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Tom Watson
- 7am-7:30am: Temples of Sport: St Andrews
- 7:30am-8am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
- 8am-9:30am: Sporting Greats
- Gary Player
- Jack Nicklaus
- Arnold Palmer
- 9:30am-10am: Temples of Sport: Royal Birkdale
- 10am-11:30am: Sporting Greats
- Seve Ballesteros
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Tom Watson
- 11:30am-12pm: Temples of Sport: St Andrews
- 12pm-1pm: Ferrari Challenge: Nurburgring
- 1pm-1:30pm: FIA Truck Racing: Nurburgring
- 1:30pm-2pm: FIA Formula: Regional: Red Bull Ring
- 2pm-3pm: DTM Highlights: Misano
- 3pm-4:30pm: Racing Files:
- Sir Stirling Moss
- Jim Clark
- Legendary Tracks
- 4:30pm- 6pm: The Race: Silverstone
- 6pm-11:20pm: Rugby Rivalries
- England v Argentina
- Argentina v England ( Game 1)
- Argentina v England ( Game 2)
- 11:20pm-2am (Sat): Rugby X: Finals
Saturday 9 May
- 2am-6am: Sporting Rivalries
- South Africa v New Zealand
- Federer v Nadal
- Ali v Frazier
- Romania v USSR
- Miracle on Ice
- USSR v USA
- Coe v Ovett
- 6am-11:20am: Ruby Rivalries
- England v France
- England v Argentina
- Argentina v England (Game 1)
- Argentina v England (Game 2)
- 11:20am-11:30am: Six Nations: England vs Wales
- 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 12pm-1pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Imola
- 1pm-1:30pm: FIA Forumla Regional: Most
- 1:30pm-2pm: FIA Formula Regional: Imola
- 2pm-3pm: DTM Highlights: Norisring
- 3pm-3:30pm: FastZone
- 3:30pm-4pm: GP Confidential
- 4pm-4:30pm: Racing Files: Le Mans
- 4:30pm-6pm: The Race: Nola
- 6pm-11:30pm: 50 Plus
- Japan vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs USA
- Wales vs Tonga
- 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
Sunday 10 May
- 12am-5:15am: Wallabies Wining
- Scotland v Wallabies
- Wales vs Wallabies
- Italy vs Wallabies
- 5:15am-5:45am: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga
- 5:45am-6am: QTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- 6am-6:10am: Six Nations Mini: England vs Wales
- 6:10am-6:40am: Sporting Greats: Sean Fitzpatrick
- 6:40am-12pm: 50 Plus: Huge Rugby Wins
- Japan vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs USA
- Wales vs Tonga
- 12pm-2:30pm: Best of Barty: Quarter Final - Barty v Kvitova
- 2:30pm-2:45pm: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- 2:45pm-4:35pm: Best of Barty: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
- 4:35pm-4:50pm: WTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- 4:50pm-6:45pm: Best of Barty: Final - Barty v Pliskova
- 6:45pm-7pm: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 7pm-9:30pm: Sporting Triumphs
- Ian Poulter / Nasser Hussain
- Michael Vaughan / Carl Fogarty
- Michael Atherton / Dennis Taylor
- Mo Farah / Will Carling
- Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles
- 9:30pm-12pm: The Mavericks
- John Daly
- Seve Ballesteros
- Chris Gayle
- Prince Naseem Hamed
- Alberto Tomba
Monday 11 May
- 12am-5am: Pedal Power
- Eddy Merckx
- Port to Port Newcastle
- Mark Cavendish
- Cape to Cape
- Greg Lemond
- The Pioneer
- Bernard Hinault
- Alpe d'Huez
- 5am-5:30am: My Sporting Moment: Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- 5:30am-6am: Pedal Power: Eddy Merckx
- 6am-9:30am: Sporting Triumphs
- Ian Poulter / Nasser Hussain
- Michael Vaughan / Carl Fogarty
- Michael Atherton / Dennis Taylor
- Mo Farah / Will Carling
- Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles
- Thierry Henry / Glenn McCrory
- Ricky Hatton / Eric Bristow
- 9:30am-12pm: The Mavericks
- John Daly
- Seve Ballesteros
- Chris Gayle
- Prince Naseem Hamed
- Alberto Tomba
- 12pm-3pm: Fed Cup Highlights
- 1st Round
- Semi-Final
- Final
- 3pm-5pm: Davis Cup Highlights
- Qualifiers
- Finals
- 5pm-6pm: Fed Cup Highlights: Best of 2019
- 6pm-12am: Wonder Women
- Anett Kontaveit
- Elise Mertens
- Coco Vandeweghe
- Dayana Yastremska
- Nadia Comaneci
- Heike Dreschler
- Mia Hamm
- Paula Radcliffe
- Kelly Holmes
- Shenzen
- Ashleigh Barty
- Elina Svitolina
- Sofia Kenin
- Karolina Pliskova
- Best of 2019
Tuesday 12 May
- 12am-6am: T2 Diamond
- Chen. XT vs Wang QF-W
- Ito vs Sato QF-W
- Jeon vs Chen. M QF-W
- Sun vs Ding QF-W
- Wang.MY vs Sun SF-W
- Ito vs Jeon SF-W
- Wang.MY vs Jeon 3rd/4th-W
- Ito vs Sun Finals-W
- 6am-11pm: Wonder Women
- Anett Kontaveit
- Elise Mertens
- Coco Vandeweghe
- Dayana Yastremska
- Nadia Comaneci
- Heike Dreschler
- Mia Hamm
- Paula Radcliffe
- Kelly Holmes
- Shenzen
- Ashleigh Barty
- Elina Svitolina
- Sofia Kenin
- Karolina Pliskova
- 11am-12pm: Fed Cup: Best of 2019
- 12pm-5:30pm: Tournoi de France
- France vs Brazil
- Brazil vs Canada
- France vs Netherlands
- 5:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm
- 6pm-6:30pm: WTA Tennis United
- 6:30pm-12:15am: Best of Barty
- Barty v Kvitova
- Barty v Pliskova
- Barty v Svitolina
Wednesday 13 May
- 12:15am-12:30am: WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
- 12:30am-6am: T2 Diamond
- Lin. YJ vs Franziska QF-M
- Xu vs Jeoung QF-M
- Mizutani vs Lin. GY QF-M
- Niwa vs Harimoto QF-M
- Lin.YJ vs Lin.GY SF-M
- Xu vs Harimoto SF-M
- Lin.GY vs Harimoto 3rd/4th-M
- Lin.YJ vs Xu Finals-M
- 6am-12: 30pm: Best of Barty
- Barty v Kvitova
- My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- Barty v Pliskova
- My Story: Elina Svitolina
- Barty v Svitolina
- My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 12:30pm-4:30pm: Aussie Icons
- Mal Meninga
- Shane Warne
- Adam Gilchrist
- MCG
- Ian Thorpe
- The Ashes
- Glenn McGrath
- Dennis Lillee
- 4:30pm-5pm: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Miami
- 5pm-5:30pm: Aussie Icons: Allan Border
- 5:30pm-12:15am: Six Nations
- Wales vs Italy (Mini)
- Ireland vs Scotland (Mini)
- France vs England (Mini)
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England (Mini)
- France vs Italy (Mini)
- Italy vs Scotland (Mini)
- Wales vs France (Mini)
- England vs Ireland
- Scotland vs France (Mini)
- England vs Wales
Thursday 14 May
- 12:15am-5:45am: WTA
- My Story: Elise Mertens
- Big Ten Highlights: Dubai
- My Story: Sofia Kenin
- Big Ten Highlights: Indian Wells
- My Story: Coco Vandeweghe
- Big Ten Highlights: Miami
- My Story: Dominika Cibulkova
- Big Ten Highlights: Madrid
- My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- Big Ten Highlights: Rome
- My Story: Elina Svitolina
- Big Ten Highlights: Toronto
- My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- Big Ten Highlights: Cincinnati
- Big Ten Highlights: Wuhan
- 5:45am-12:30pm: Six Nations
- Wales vs Italy
- Ireland vs Scotland
- France vs England
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England
- France vs Italy
- Italy vs Scotland
- Wales vs France
- England vs Ireland
- Scotland vs France
- England vs Wales
- 12:30pm-3pm: The Mavericks
- Seve Ballesteros
- John Daly
- Prince Naseem Hamed
- Chris Gayle
- Alberto Tomba
- 3pm-6:30pm: Sporting Triumphs
- Ricky Hatton / Eric Bristow
- Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson
- Joe Calzaghe / Colin Montgomerie
- Sebastian Coe / Leuan Evans
- Mo Farah / Will Carling
- Kelly Holmes / Andrew Strauss
- AP McCoy / Michael Holding
- 6:30pm-12:10am: All At Sea
- Inside Sailing
- World Sailing Show
- F1H2o: Season Review
- Aquabike: Season Review
- Sailing to Tokyo
- Speed Catamaran Tour
- Kite Master
- Sir Robin-Johnson
- Inside Sailing
- World Sailing Show