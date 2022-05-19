Barcelona to face Inter Miami, NY Red Bulls in USA

Barca still has one competitive game of the 2021-2022 campaign to play – at home to Villarreal on Monday (AEST) – yet plans are in place for its preparations ahead of next season.

Xavi's side will face David Beckham's Miami, which has been linked with Barcelona great Lionel Messi, at DRV PNK Stadium on 20 July and the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena 11 days later.

https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1527303927942696960?s=20&t=VQa271zHHAKau3ksHA2Gcg

With a big gap between those two fixtures, it has been reported that Barca are still hoping to arrange high-profile friendlies against Real Madrid and Juventus.

It will be the Catalan giant's first pre-season tour in three years, when also visiting USA and Japan, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barca also has a friendly pencilled in this month, having previously announced an exhibition match against an A-League All Stars team in Sydney on 25 May, less than 48 hours after its match with Villarreal.