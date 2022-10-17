Barcelona teenager Gavi wins Kopa Trophy

The 18-year-old midfielder became the second successive Barca player to land the award, given to the best player in the world under the age of 21, after fellow midfielder Pedri had the honour last year.

Gavi has been a revelation since breaking into the Catalan giant's first team and has been rewarded for a brilliant breakthrough 2021-2022 season.

ba

The youngster's performances also earned him a Spain call-up and he is set to play in his first World Cup in Qatar.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was the runner-up, with Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala third ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain.

Gavi said: "I try and give the best of myself the whole time and try to apply myself in the best way."

He made 34 LaLiga appearances last season, scoring twice and providing six assists as he pulled the strings in the middle of the park.