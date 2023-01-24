Barca thrown out of Copa de la Reina despite 9-0 win

Barcelona has seen hopes of a women's league and cup double scuppered after it emerged it fielded an ineligible player against Osasuna in the Copa de la Reina.

Osasuna lost the last-16 match 9-0 on 11 January but has been declared winner of the tie on a technicality, with Barcelona striker Geyse having played and scored when she should have been serving a suspension.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Osasuna said: "The Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] has favourably resolved the claim made by the Osasuna Women's Foundation in relation to the improper team selection committed by Barcelona Football Club in the round-of-16 match of the Copa de la Reina played on January 10 in El Sadar.

"The disciplinary judge has decided 'to give FC Barcelona the game as lost and to consider the tie resolved in favour of CDF Osasuna Femenino'.

"It is possible to file an appeal to the appeals committee against the resolution published this morning by the federal body."

Barcelona, which beat Real Sociedad 3-0 in the Supercopa on Monday, appears well on course to claim the Spanish league title for a fourth season in a row after winning 14 consecutive games in the competition since the start of the season.

It was defending the Copa de la Reina they won by beating Sporting Huelva 6-1 in last year's final, and reports have said Barcelona, who have also been fined €1,001 by the RFEF, plan to appeal against their expulsion.

Brazilian player Geyse was sent off in her previous match in the competition, playing for Madrid CFF against Sporting in last season's quarter-finals.

Sevilla has also been expelled from this season's cup after Nagore Calderon played in a 1-0 win against Villarreal, when she too had a suspension hanging over her from last season.