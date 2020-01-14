Barca off to Ibiza in Setien's first away trip

Setien, who on Monday agreed to be Ernesto Valverde's successor at Camp Nou on a deal until 2022, will take his new team to the Balearic Island in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The game, which will take place next midweek, will follow Setien's first game in charge, at home to Granada on Monday (AEDT).

Real Madrid was paired with Segunda B Group 2 struggler Unionistas Salamanca while city rival Atletico will visit Cultural Leonesa.

Defending champion Valencia, the final team in pot one, face a potential banana skin when it go to Segunda B Group 2 table-toppers UD Logrones.