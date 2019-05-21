Bale named in Wales training squad

Zinedine Zidane left Bale unused on the bench as Madrid ended its LaLiga season with a 2-0 home defeat against Real Betis.

Bale has played a bit-part role since Zidane returned to the club and his time at the Santiago Bernabeu looks to be coming to an end.

Manchester United has long been linked with a move for Bale, whose agent Jonathan Barnett has said a Premier League return is possible.

Before a close-season break, Bale will link up with his international colleagues ahead of EURO 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu are unavailable due to injury, while Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn are absent due to their sides - Tottenham and Liverpool - preparing to play the Champions League final on 1 June.

After spending six days at the training camp Giggs will confirm a squad to face Croatia and Hungary on 29 May.

Drawn in Group E, EURO 2016 semi-finalist Wales made a winning start to its campaign with a home defeat of Slovakia in March.