Babel brace lights up Netherlands win

The Oranje reignited their campaign with a stunning 4-2 victory over Germany on Saturday (AEST) and they built on that with a second successive away win, though Estonia put up significantly less of a fight at Le Coq Arena.

Although Ronald Koeman's men clearly played within themselves in the first half, they did not need to be particularly outstanding to take the lead, with poor goalkeeping allowing Babel to convert.

The Galatasaray forward doubled his tally a minute after the break, before Memphis Depay's sumptuous effort and Georginio Wijnaldum's late header ensured the Dutch coasted to all three points, setting up a potentially gripping clash with second-placed Northern Ireland next month.

Netherlands wasted no time in establishing control and the opening goal arrived in the 17th minute, as Babel nipped between his markers and guided Daley Blind's low cross into the net despite hitting his effort straight at goalkeeper Sergei Lepmets.

It remained in charge, but Netherlands' only other first-half opportunities came from distance, with Virgil van Dijk shooting just wide and Depay twice testing Lepmets.

Estonia's goalkeeper was helpless early in the second half, however, as Depay's wonderful cross found the unmarked Babel, who coolly headed into the bottom-left corner.

Depay got a deserved goal of his own 14 minutes from time, picking out the bottom-left corner from just outside the area after Ragnar Klavan failed to close him down.

And Wijnaldum wrapped things up with a close-range header that Lepmets somehow failed to keep out.