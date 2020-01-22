Australia's Bailey Wright signs for Sunderland

Bailey Wright has struggled for game time of late, and with his current contract winding up at the end of the season, the Bristol City captain looks unlikely to return from his spell at the Stadium of Light.

Delighted to have signed for @SunderlandAFC to the end of the season!

Looking forward to getting to work 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/S5y7mmF6Jr — Bailey Wright (@baileywright92) January 21, 2020

The 27 year-old has promised Sunderland fans to give his all to the club, saying: “I like to think of myself as an honest, hard-working player and a leader."

“I love football, I love the horrible side of it, but I love the beauty of it as well."

“You'll get 100% from me every week."

Wright has 24 appearances for the Socceroos and has established himself as an integral member of the Green and Gold defence over the past two years.