Australia loses to Italy as Brazil flexes muscle

Barbara Bonansea scored the winner in the 95th minute, having been controversially denied a first-half goal by VAR (video assistant referee) — a decision that took more than two minutes.

Italy then went behind after Sam Kerr was awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute. The Matildas star saw her spot-kick saved, but pounced on the rebound to give her side a 1-0 half-time lead in Valenciennes.

But in the second half things turned around as Australia's defensive frailties were exposed,.

Bonanasea took full advantage, keeping her composure in the box to slot past Lydia Williams in the 55th minute to equalise before nodding home in the final minute of stoppage-time to spark wild scenes as Italy took the match.

Australia, a quarter-finalist at the past three FIFA Women's World Cups, has much to do before its next match, against Brazil.

The four-time Copa America winner made light work of Group C's lowest ranked team, Jamaica, thanks to Cristiane's hat-trick, as the 34-year-old overtook Cristiano Ronaldo as the oldest player to score three goals in a game at any FIFA World Cup.

Having opened the scoring in the 15th minute, Cristiane doubled Brazil's advantage five minutes into the second half before rounding off her treble with a pinpoint free-kick.

Cristiane was not the only Brazil star to set a record, as her team-mate Formiga, at the age of 41 years and 98 days, became the oldest player to appear in the women's finals, and the first to feature in all seven editions of the tournament.

England also kicked off its campaign with a win. Phil Neville's side got off to a bright start against Scotland in Nice and was rewarded when Nicola Docherty was deemed to have handled Francesca Kirby's cross inside the box.

Nikita Parris – who plays her club football in France for UEFA Champions League winner Lyon – lashed home from the spot, with Ellen White netting England's second five minutes before half-time.

Beth Mead had a goal disallowed for offside after the restart, but despite Claire Emslie's 79th-minute strike setting up a nervy finish, England held firm to move top of Group D.