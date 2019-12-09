LaLiga
Football

Ander Herrera cleared of match-fixing accusations

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Herrera, along with Leganes manager Javier Aguirre and ex-Atletico Madrid captain Gabi, were investigated on suspicion of match-fixing in relation to a LaLiga meeting between Levante and Real Zaragoza in the 2010-2011 campaign.

Getty Images

Zaragoza won the match to keep its place in the top flight, though it was then accused of paying Levante players €965,000 to lose the game.

However, all 41 people who stood trial have been cleared of the charges, with a Valencian court citing a lack of evidence, though two former Zaragoza officials were convicted of fraud.

Ex-president Agapito Iglesias and former financial director Javier Porquera were found guilty of using over €1.7million from Zaragoza's accounts to pay relegation bonuses.

The pair were each handed a 15-month prison sentence, though they are unlikely to serve time in jail due to Spain's rules over suspended sentences for first-time offenders.

