Al Dawsari fires Al Hilal into Club World Cup final

Al Dawsari opened the scoring from the spot for the Saudi Arabian champion only four minutes into the semi-final at Stade Ibn-Batouta after Matheuzinho was adjudged to have fouled Luciano Vietto.

The in-form Pedro equalised for the Copa Libertadores champions after 20 minutes with a clinical side-footed finish.

A huge moment in the game came deep into first-half stoppage time, when Gerson was sent off for a second bookable offence after he caught Vietto in the box and referee Istvan Kovacs pointed to the spot after a lengthy check on the pitchside monitor.

Al Dawsari made no mistake once again from 12 yards out, and Vietto fired in off the crossbar with his right foot with 20 minutes to play to put the champions of Asia in command in Tangier.

Pedro's sixth goal in four games for Flamengo in the closing stages set up a tense finale, but Al Hilal hung on to ensure they will face Real Madrid or Al Ahly in the final on Saturday.