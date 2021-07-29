Aberdeen commissions Sir Alex Ferguson statue

Ferguson guided the Dons to European Cup Winners' Cup glory in 1983, beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the final in Gothenburg.

He also oversaw three league titles, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup during his eight-year stint at the club between 1978 and 1986.

Aberdeen announced on Thursday they had commissioned a bronze Ferguson statue, located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie, which is expected to be unveiled later this year.

"I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career," Ferguson said.

"I am particularly pleased with the image the club has chosen to base the statue on and with the choice of sculptor whose recent work is incredibly lifelike. I can't wait to see it!"

Produced by sculptor Andy Edwards, the statue will be based on a photograph of Ferguson taken after Aberdeen secured the Scottish title at Easter Road in 1980.