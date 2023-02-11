The Spanish giant was crowned champion for a fifth time by beating Al Hilal 5-3 in an action-packed final.

Vinicius, who has faced appalling racist abuse in Spain this season, let his football do the talking in Rabat, Morocco, as Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid lifted the trophy once again.

Federico Valverde also scored twice for Los Merengues and there was a welcome goal for Karim Benzema on his return from a minor injury, with Madrid keeping the champion of Saudi Arabia at bay despite conceding three times.

Al Hilal stunned Flamengo in the semi-finals but taking down the UEFA Champions League holder was a step too far.

Vinicius put Madrid ahead in the 13th minute when Benzema played him through. The Brazilian's right-footed strike was not the most convincing of finishes but was good enough to get by goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf.

Argentinian Luciano Vietto almost levelled barely a minute later when his low strike from 20 yards went inches wide of the left post.

Madrid doubled its lead in the 18th minute after a soft goal for Al Hilal to concede.

Luka Modric's whipped cross from the right was too hot for Al Muaiouf, with the ball bouncing out to Valverde whose 15-yard skidding volley went through defender Ali Al Bulayhi and the goalkeeper.

Al Muaiouf did better moments later when repelling a strike by Benzema.

Any thought Los Blancos might be on easy street evaporated when Moussa Marega dashed through to fire past Andriy Lunin in the 26th minute, with Benzema missing a good chance late in the half to restore the two-goal cushion.

Benzema made no such mistake in the 54th minute, meeting a cross from Vinicius on the left with a close-range finish. The ball from Vinicius, struck with the outside of his right boot, was read perfectly by Benzema whose sharp movement left three defenders flat-footed.

Dani Carvajal and Valverde combined expertly down the Madrid right in the 58th minute, working a path into the Al Hilal penalty area, with the Uruguay midfielder clipping in his second goal of the game.

Five minutes later Antonio Rudiger was caught asleep on the job as Vietto sprinted behind him before chipping past Lunin to cut Madrid's lead to 4-2.

Vinicius soon restored the three-goal cushion with a sweeping finish into the right corner.

Vietto scored again in the 79th minute while Marega spurned a fine chance to reduce the arrears futher as Madrid held on to secure another major trophy.