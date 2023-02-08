BUNDESLIGA
Real Madrid cruises into fifth CWC final

Real Madrid reached a record fifth Club World Cup final with a resounding 4-1 win over Al Ahly in their semi-final in Rabat.

African champion Al Ahly had its fair share of chances, but Madrid's superior quality ensured it had enough to see it off and set up a date with Al-Hilal in the final.

Madrid broke the deadlock with Vinicius Junior's dinked finish in the 42nd minute, before Federico Valverde gave the Champions League winner a 2-0 lead just after the interval. 

Al Ahly halved the arrears through Ali Maaloul's penalty before Luka Modric saw a spot-kick of his own saved, but Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas got on the scoresheet in stoppage time to leave Madrid eyeing a record fifth world title.

After a cagey opening that gave Al Ahly encouragement, opportunities flowed at both ends. 

Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Abdelmonem both went close for Al Ahly, before Vinicius tested Mohamed El-Shenawy from a tight angle.

Rodrygo then hit the left-hand post from a similar situation soon after, but Madrid did net just prior to half-time.

Aliou Dieng's pass gave Mahmoud Metwaly too much to do and Vinicius pounced, lifting an impudent finish over the approaching El-Shenawy.

Valverde then showed great composure to score from close range after El-Shenawy parried Rodrygo's effort less than two minutes into the second period.

Al Ahly soon had renewed hope, though, Maaloul coolly converting a spot-kick after a clumsy trip by Eduardo Camavinga on Hussein El Shahat.

Modric spurned the chance to restore Madrid's two-goal lead with a penalty of his own towards the end, but his failure mattered little.

Rodrygo's cheeky finish in stoppage time put the game beyond Al Ahly, before Sergio Arribas found the bottom-right corner to open his account for the senior side. 

 

