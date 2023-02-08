Real Madrid cruises into fifth CWC final

African champion Al Ahly had its fair share of chances, but Madrid's superior quality ensured it had enough to see it off and set up a date with Al-Hilal in the final.

Madrid broke the deadlock with Vinicius Junior's dinked finish in the 42nd minute, before Federico Valverde gave the Champions League winner a 2-0 lead just after the interval.

Al Ahly halved the arrears through Ali Maaloul's penalty before Luka Modric saw a spot-kick of his own saved, but Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas got on the scoresheet in stoppage time to leave Madrid eyeing a record fifth world title.

After a cagey opening that gave Al Ahly encouragement, opportunities flowed at both ends.

Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Abdelmonem both went close for Al Ahly, before Vinicius tested Mohamed El-Shenawy from a tight angle.

Rodrygo then hit the left-hand post from a similar situation soon after, but Madrid did net just prior to half-time.

Aliou Dieng's pass gave Mahmoud Metwaly too much to do and Vinicius pounced, lifting an impudent finish over the approaching El-Shenawy.

Valverde then showed great composure to score from close range after El-Shenawy parried Rodrygo's effort less than two minutes into the second period.

Al Ahly soon had renewed hope, though, Maaloul coolly converting a spot-kick after a clumsy trip by Eduardo Camavinga on Hussein El Shahat.

Modric spurned the chance to restore Madrid's two-goal lead with a penalty of his own towards the end, but his failure mattered little.

Rodrygo's cheeky finish in stoppage time put the game beyond Al Ahly, before Sergio Arribas found the bottom-right corner to open his account for the senior side.