Madrid may face Sounders after Club World Cup draw

UEFA Champions League winner Madrid will enter the tournament in Morocco at the last-four stage next month.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will have to wait to learn the identity of its opponent, but it could be MLS debutant Seattle.

Seatlle is the first American team to reach the FIFA Club World Cup, having won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final against Liga MX's UNAM.

Seattle is to make its debut in the second round against the winner of the sole first-round tie between CAF runner-up Al Ahly and OFC champion Auckland City.

The victor from that match will then go through to face Madrid, the record four-time world champion.

On the other side of the draw, Copa Libertadores winner Flamengo, which was a finalist against Liverpool in 2019, is to take on either CAF champion Wydad Casablanca – also host Morocco's representative – or AFC nominee Al Hilal.

With the two semi-finals to take place on 8 and 9 February (AEDT), the final and third-place play-off will follow on 12 February (AEDT).