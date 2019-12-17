Hamdou Elhouni's hat-trick helped ES Tunis to a resounding 6-2 win over Al Sadd in the Club World Cup fifth-place play-off.

Elhouni's treble, plus two goals from Anice Badri and one for Sameh Derbali, sealed a comfortable triumph for the Tunisian side at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Sadd played the majority of the contest with 10 men after defender Abdelkarim Hassan was deemed to have blocked a goal-bound shot with his hand.

Baghdad Bounedjah and Hassan Al Haydos salvaged some pride for Al Sadd, both scoring from the penalty spot, but ES Tunis added late goals to extend the margin of victory.

Libya international Elhouni put his side ahead in the sixth minute, then provided an assist for Badri to double the lead.

Al Sadd gave away a penalty after referee Abdelkader Zitouni deemed Hassan had blocked a Badri shot with his hand, the decision made following the use of technology.

Badri confidently dispatched the opportunity from 12 yards to make it 3-0, though Al Sadd reduced the deficit with a penalty of their own, Bounedjah on target after Derbali was felled inside the area.

ES Tunis restored their three-goal cushion shortly before half-time, though, when Elhouni tucked home a loose ball from a tight angle.

Al Sadd gave itself hope with the third penalty of the match, scored by Al Haydos after Abdelkader Bedrane was fouled.

Elhouni duly completed his hat-trick when he tapped in at the back post, before Derbali rounded out the scoring with three minutes left with an angled finish.