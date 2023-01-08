The Blues were hammered 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, making their first exit from the famous competition at the third-round stage since the 1997-1998 season.

Chelsea's latest setback continues a poor run, having lost 1-0 to City in the Premier League to leave it with just one win in eight Premier League fixtures.

Blues fans let their feelings be known as they crashed out with a whimper, with Tuchel and Abramovich chants heard from the away end.

"The results in a small space of time aren't positive," Potter said. "You can make excuses and look for reasons, or you can say that it isn't good enough and both of those answers are correct.

"Clearly, we're suffering as a football club, and it's not nice, but it's where we are at the moment.

"We can't do anything but do our jobs better and work harder. We understand the supporters; frustration, but our job is to do our job.

"There are always other opinions, criticism and negativity, but that's part of the challenge."

Potter has no issue with the commitment of his players during such a difficult spell.

"This opponent is the worst opponent you can play when things aren't going well because they can make it look like you aren't trying," he said. "I'm working with the players, and I don't feel the sense of any players with a poor attitude.

"Everyone wants to try to do better, but we're going through a bad moment and in these moments, you need somebody to blame."