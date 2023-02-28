Foden glad to be back from 'low point of career'

The Citizens cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as Foden scored twice before Kevin De Bruyne added a superb late third to see off their Championship host.

Foden has now been involved in 15 goals in 18 FA Cup appearances for Man City (10 goals, five assists) and made it three goals in two games after he scored against Bournemouth in a 4-1 Premier League victory at the weekend.

His goal against the Cherries was Foden's first in the league since November and marked a welcome return to form after a tough period for the Man City youth product, who has been in and out of the line-up having struggled with a foot injury of late.

After his double at Bristol City, Foden told ITV Sport: "I feel much better in my feet.

"I'm feeling 100 per cent fit now and comfortable, so hopefully I can come back into the team and help as much as possible.

"It's been one of the lowest parts of my career, but everybody goes through them, and it's how you react. The discomfort in my feet, not playing as much... I love to play football, and when I don't, I'm a bit frustrated."

Pep Guardiola lauded Foden's influence on the team, saying: "He's dynamic, his rhythm, work ethic and quality.

"Football players have up and downs, and his career was always up, up, up. Phil has always had a high level.

"His impact has been amazing. When you work like he works, it always pays off."

Wednesday's win made it six matches unbeaten in all competitions for Guardiola's men, and Foden believes Man City can kick on to end the season strongly, although he also felt 3-0 was not a fair reflection following the spirited display of their Championship opponents.

"I don't think it was a 3-0 game, to be honest," Foden added. "It was quite tight at times. They gave us a really big challenge, but in the end our quality has shone through.

"The last two games have been brilliant, and we look like we're making a step forward. Hopefully we can keep up this form now and finish the season strong."