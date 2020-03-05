Dier fan altercation to be investigated by FA

It is understood the FA will be investigating the incident, with Dier having becoming embroiled in a row that apparently involved his brother.

Footage emerged on social media showing the England international climbing over rows of seats to approach a fan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Spurs' shoot-out defeat.

Dier scored his penalty but the host was beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks, with the 26 year-old seemingly irked by the words of someone in the crowd as he walked off the field.

While Spurs boss Jose Mourinho conceded "Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do", the Portuguese said he would not support any club sanctions against his player.