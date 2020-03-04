Water bottle reveals Krul intentions in shootout heroics

Daniel Farke's Canaries missed their first penalty, but Krul's heroics – coupled with some poor efforts by Spurs – allowed Norwich to secure its passage to the last eight despite also having to come from behind in regulation time.

After the match, the Duch 'keeper - renowned for his performances in shootouts - revealed he has the Sprus' players preferred placements from the spot taped to his water bottle.

Giovani Lo Celso was the chief instigator for Spurs in the first half and set up Jan Vertonghen to score just 13 minutes in, but the visitors responded well and were well worth a leveller when Josip Drmic pounced on a Michel Vorm mistake in the 78th minute.

Wow wow wow what a feeling 🥳🥳🔰🔰... #NCFC pic.twitter.com/fE1jGVNRJX — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) March 4, 2020

Norwich survived extra-time but looked to be in trouble when it missed its first penalty following Eric Dier's opener, yet Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes both had efforts saved by Krul, securing the Canaries a famous win.