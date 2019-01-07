Arsenal to host United in FA Cup fourth round

Jimenez and Neves down experimental Liverpool side
Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Manchester City at home to Burnley.
Full FA Cup draw:
Swansea City v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United
Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley v Derby County or Southampton
Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport County
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur