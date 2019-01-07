Arsenal to host United in FA Cup fourth round

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Manchester City at home to Burnley.

Full FA Cup draw:

Swansea City v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United

Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County or Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur