Deschamps devastated after France humiliation

The world champion failed to muster a shot in target in what was a miserable performance as goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under helped Turkey to a memorable triumph.

Turkey is now three points clear of France in Group H and Deschamps said his side simply had an off night.

"When you have a performance like that, there are no positives to take," the France coach said.

"Even if we are world champions, from there, we cannot hope for anything.

"We took a smack tonight. We can analyse.

"There is a match waiting for us in three days. Nothing to add except to congratulate Turkey and return to our basics."

Of the 11 players who started France's 2018 FIFA World Cup Final win over Croatia, nine begun the match in Turkey.

Les Bleus have a chance to bounce back quickly when they visit Andorra on Wednesday (AEST), with the host having won just one competitive match since 2004.