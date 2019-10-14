LaLiga
EURO 2020 qualifiers

Ayhan puts Les Bleus' celebrations on ice

France missed the chance to secure a place at EURO 2020 as Kaan Ayhan's late header earned Turkey a 1-1 draw at the Stade de France.

Getty Images

Turkey inflicted France's only defeat of its Group H campaign so far, in June, and proved the world champion's nemesis again.

Substitute Olivier Giroud's 76th-minute header looked to have wrapped up France's qualification with two matches to spare, but it was not to be for Didier Deschamps' side.

Hakan Calhanoglu's free-kick teed up Ayhan for a close-range finish and France will now have to wait until November to claim a spot at next year's finals.

France would have capped a dominant start if not for Turkey goalkeeper Fehmi Mert Gunok, who spread himself to deny Antoine Griezmann before brilliantly keeping out Moussa Sissoko's follow up.

Sissoko – who also went close with a header early on – had another opportunity in the 24th minute as France continued to threaten, but his snapshot failed to trouble Gunok.

Griezmann soon took matters into his own hands with a wonderful, curling effort from the edge of the box, yet despite beating Gunok, his strike inched wide of the upright.

France wanted a penalty when Griezmann went down under Merih Demiral's challenge, but the referee waved play on – Burak Yilmaz blazing over at the other end after a swift Turkey counter.

Deschamps turned to Giroud in the 72nd minute and the striker swiftly justified the change, heading home Griezmann's corner at the near post.

The host could not hold on, however, as Turkey substitute Calhanoglu provided a wicked cross for Ayhan to nod in and secure a share of the spoils.

News France Turkey Football EURO 2020 Qualifiers
Previous Racism mars England's rout of Bulgaria
Read
Racism mars England's rout of Bulgaria
Next Ronaldo milestone soured as Portugal stunned by Uk
Read
Ronaldo milestone soured as Portugal stunned by Ukraine

Latest Stories