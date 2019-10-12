Moldova wins first European qualifier

Andorra triumphed 1-0 against Moldova to record its first European championship qualifying victory at the 57th attempt.

Sitting at No.139 in the latest FIFA rankings, Andorra had endured a barren run prior to Saturday's (AEDT) clash at Estadi Nacional d'Andorra.

Marc Vales headed in the historic goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute, by which time Moldova had seen Radu Ginsari sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The victory is Andorra's first at international level since beating Liechtenstein in a friendly in March 2018.

Koldo Alvarez's side moves level on points with Moldova in Group H. It travels to Iceland on Tuesday (AEDT) for its next outing.