United-bound Ten Hag clinches third Ajax title

Ajax has been locked in a tense tussle with PSV for much of this season but headed into the penultimate round of matches knowing victory against Heerenveen would clinch the title.

Ten Hag's men did not disappoint, winning 5-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA through goals from Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez.

That result made PSV's own 3-2 win against NEC immaterial, with a four-point gap maintained.

It secures Ajax's 36th championship and seventh in the past 11 full seasons, with Ten Hag overseeing three successes. He is the fourth coach to win three or more titles with Ajax.

And Ten Hag's class of 2021-2022 made history as they finished with a flourish, winning by five or more goals for a record 10th time this season alone.