Blind a free agent after Ajax terminates his contract

Blind is now available as a free agent.

The 32-year-old has a long association with Ajax, where he began his professional career in 2008, having returned to the Eredivisie side in 2018 after a four-year stint in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Capped 99 times by the Netherlands, Blind's deal with Ajax was due to expire at the end of the season but an early termination has been agreed to allow the defender to find a new club during the mid-season transfer window.

In a statement, Ajax chief executive Edwin Van der Sar said: "Over the course of the last few days, we reached an agreement with Daley to terminate his contract. I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with."

Blind leaves Ajax having made more than 300 appearances and won the Eredivisie on seven occasions – only Johan Cruijff and Sjaak Swart have won more league titles with Ajax (both eight).

He had featured in 13 of Ajax's 14 league games this season, starting 11 of those.