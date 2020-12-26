After becoming the fifth manager of the Hornets since the start of last season after the sacking of Vladimir Ivic, Munoz couldn't have asked for a more solid performance from his new charges.

Ismaila Sarr's first-half goal was enough to sink the Canaries, which remain four points clear of Swansea City after the Welsh side climbed to second thanks to a win against struggling Queens Park Rangers.

Norwich was convinced it should have had a late penalty when Watford substitute Adam Masina tripped Teemu Pukki in front of goal, but replays suggested the ball was won in the challenge, and Pukki didn't protest with his team-mates.

Watford is now up to fifth place as it chases an immediate return to the Premier League after last season's relegation.