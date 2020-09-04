The 2020-2021 EFL Championship kicks off on beIN SPORTS this Saturday (AEST) and Premier League giants will be scouring the second tier in search of the next big star.

These young guns will be hoping to join the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and more recently Jude Bellingham on the well-trodden path from the EFL Championship to a European powerhouse.

Here are the top prodigies poised for a breakout season to look out for.

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford

The Championship’s entertainer, Brentford topped the goalscoring charts in a season which ended in a heartbreaking play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

The Bees’ astonishing run was thanks in great part to its high-octane ‘BMW’ front three of Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Championship wonderkid Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo racked up 16 goals and seven assists last campaign, and with Brentford tipped for promotion, expect to see the 21 year-old lighting up the Premier League in years to come.

Max Aarons, Norwich

Aarons was named the EFL young player of the year in 2018-2019 for his role in Norwich’s run to promotion, but with the Canaries now back in the second tier, the dynamic right back will be determined to prove his Premier League pedigree.

The England U21 international made 36 appearances in the top-flight last season, and that experience could see Aarons take his game to new heights in the Championship this season.

Joao Pedro, Watford

Joao Pedro joined Watford from Fluminense in January, but the 18 year-old is yet to establish himself in Watford star-studded forward line featuring captain Troy Deeny, former Arsenal star Danny Welbeck and Senegal international Ismaila Sarr.

If the relegated Hornets need to shed some wages to balance their books, Vladimir Ivic could turn to his teenage Brazilian for more game time this season.

With tekkers like these, it’s little wonder why the young striker has been dubbed ‘the future of Brazil’ online.

Han Noah Massengo, Bristol City

Fun fact, Han-Noah Massengo became the first player born in the 21st century to play in the UEFA Champions League, when he featured for Monaco against Club Brugge in 2018.

Massengo traded the glistening shores of Monaco for Southwest England when he joined Bristol City in 2018, and the teenager has already cemented his place in the heart of the Robins midfield.

The Frenchman mesmerises his opponents with composure well beyond his 19 years and a trademark mop to rival that of Simpsons super villain Side show bob.

Jason Knight, Derby

A regular at each junior level for Republic of Ireland, Jason Knight has already cemented himself as key part of Phillip Cocu’s midfield at Derby, making 31 appearances for the Rams last season.

The 19 year-old midfielder blends silky skills in possession with defensive tenacity, a combination which made him an instant hit at Pride Park.

Oliver Skipp, Norwich

Norwich pulled off a fantastic coup, signing Tottenham’s midfield dynamo Oliver Skipp on loan for the 2020-2021 season.

The 19 year-old, who just signed a new three-year deal at White Hart Lane, brings plenty of promise to Daniel Farke’s side with driving runs from midfield to turn defense into attack.

If Skipp delivers this season, he could force his way into Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s future plans.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Swansea

Morgan Gibbs-White has enjoyed a steady climb since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers as an eight year-old, making his first team debut at 16 before winning the FIFA U17 World Cup with England.

The 20 year-old enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League in 2018-2019, with 27 appearances, but game time was hard to come by last year.

Three-years since winning the Championship title with Wolves, the playmaker is back in the second division and determined to revive his career after sealing a loan move to Swansea.

Expect the fleet-footed number 10 to bamboozle Championship defenders with tekkers like this in 2020-2020.