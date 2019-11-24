Jonathan Woodgate's side were two goals ahead and in comfortable control after goals from Marcus Tavernier and Ashley Fletcher, but a red card for Marvin Johnson swung the match in Hull's favour.

Jarrod Bowen struck twice after the break to secure a point for the visitors, who are up to 14th in the table.

Tavernier struck with just seven minutes played before Fletcher finished a fine move involving strike-partner Britt Assombalonga, only for Johnson's reckless lunge on Eric Lichaj to leave Boro a man down before the interval.

Hull was much-improved in the second half and earned a point with two Bowen goals in the space of four minutes, and they could have snatched a win had they been more clinical in the closing stages.

Boro is now without a win in 10 Championship matches, but they do at least climb out of the relegation zone on goal difference.