Stoke, Barnsley thriller finishes all square September 15, 2021 23:57

Stoke City and Barnsley finished 1-1 on a breathless night of EFL Championship football in which four straight reds were handed out; a missed penalty; a stunning free kick and some incredible saves.

Highlights
Stoke City
Barnsley
Football
EFL Championship