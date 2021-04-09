WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Senegalese star gave Watford a 12th-minute lead with a left-footed drive past Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

He made it 2-0 within 77 seconds with a blistering shot from a tight angle.

Watford, relegated from the top flight last season, stays second, five points behind leader Norwich City.

Crucially, the Hornets have an imposing 12-point lead over third-place Brentford.

Reading remains in the final play-off slot in sixth place but is in danger of being overtaken by Bournemouth, which now has two games in hand.