Sarr scores from inside his own half in Watford draw August 9, 2022 00:02 5:05 min Ismaila Sarr scored an incredible long-range goal to give Watford the lead, before missing a penalty in a match of rocks and diamonds for the forward in a 1-1 draw against West Brom. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Watford West Bromwich Albion Football EFL Championship Ismaila Sarr