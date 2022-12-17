Rogic assisted the opener for the hosts, producing a delicious touch to spin around and leave Rotherham's midfield bemused before toe-poking a defence-splitting throughball into the path of Jed Wallace, who fired home in the 20th minute.

Wallace almost made it two barely 10 minutes later with a powerful drive from the edge of the box, but despite dominating for most of the first half, the score remained 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw West Brom take an equally positive approach, and after being brought on in the 57th minute, Grady Diangana was on hand in the box to double the lead with his first touch of the ball.

The game was effectively over with 20 minutes remaining when Brandon Thomas-Asante was bundled over in the box. He would step up to take the resulting penalty, and while that effort was initially saved, he was quick enough to fire the rebound home to complete the scoring.

The win was the Baggies’ fifth straight in an always competitive Championship season, the side just three points clear of the drop zone but also three adrift of being inside the top 10.