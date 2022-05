Bournemouth welcomed Forest to Vitality Stadium, with three points separating the sides. A win for either would seal the second automatic promotion place behind Fulham.

For 80 tense minutes neither side could break the deadlock, until Moore latched onto a cleverly-taken free kick to send the home ground into raptures.

Bournemouth held on for the win, Scott Parker's men returning to the Premier League in 2022-2023.