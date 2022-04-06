Mitrovic the difference as Fulham sinks Boro April 6, 2022 23:18 4:30 min Aleksander Mitrovic scored his 38th goal of the season to guide Fulham to a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Fulham Middlesbrough Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 2:53 min Kyrgios outclasses Paul to reach Houston quarters 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Burnley 4:30 min Mitrovic the difference as Fulham sinks Boro 1:31 min Benzema hat-trick sinks Chelsea 1:31 min Danjuma stars as Villarreal sinks Bayern Munich 1:30 min Burnley beats Everton in scrap for survival 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Always Ready v Corinthians 2:53 min Boca rolled by Cali in group stage opener 3:15 min Flamengo off to a winning start in Cop Lib 0:46 min ATP warns of crackdown against on-court tantrums