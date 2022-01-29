WATCH the EFL LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The fan, named by the club as Paul Parish, received treatment from the medical staff of both clubs, while supporters provided privacy with flags.

The match was suspended, and the players returned to the dressing rooms, later resuming to play out a 1-1 draw.

A statement on Fulham's official Twitter account read: "It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

"Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the stand at this afternoon's match before being transferred to hospital.

"Our condolences go out to Paul's loved ones."

Before the medical emergency, Aleksander Mitrovic had put Fulham ahead with his 28th goal of the season in the sixth minute of play, but Josh Bowler equalised in the second half with am accurate drive from the edge of the box.

Fulham, though, remains five points clear at the top of the Championship table, with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn Rovers, which could only manage a goalless draw against Luton Town.