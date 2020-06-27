WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

After West Bromwich Albion lost at Brentford on Saturday (AEST), Leeds's impressive win saw it bounce back from last week's defeat to Cardiff City and move top of the Championship table.

There were also wins for Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic on Sunday (AEST).

Birmingham City and Hull City shared a dramatic 3-3 draw, while there were no goals in the match between Barnsley and Millwall.

LEEDS CLOSING IN ON TOP FLIGHT

The 2-0 away defeat to Cardiff in the first match after lockdown was a concern, but even the most pessimistic Leeds fans must concede things are looking good now.

With seven games to go, Leeds is three points clear of West Brom and has opened up an eight-point cushion over third-placed Brentford.

The win over Fulham also dealt a hammer blow to its opponent's chances of automatic promotion — Fulham is now 10 points off the top in fourth.

Patrick Bamford slotted in a cool left-footed finish from Helder Costa's cross after 10 minutes.

Leeds made sure of the points after the break when Ezgjan Alioski was set up by Jack Harrison, who went on to score the third after racing on to a Pablo Hernandez throughball.

Neeskens Kebano was sent off for Fulham in stoppage-time, while key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may face retrospective action after an apparent elbow on Ben White went unpunished in the early stages.

KEY WIN FOR CARDIFF

Cardiff continued its momentum with a potentially pivotal win over Preston North End, one of its main rivals for a play-off place.

The Welsh side moved above Preston into sixth place courtesy of a 3-1 away triumph given to it by late goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Robert Glatzel.

All four goals were scored in the last 21 minutes, with Joe Ralls's header putting Cardiff ahead before Daniel Johnson equalised.

Derby is only three points off the top six after Tom Lawrence's fine strike and a Wayne Rooney penalty earned a 2-1 home win over Reading, whose goal was scored by Andy Rinomhota.

Lawrence and Reading's Matt Miazga both received red cards for a clash just after the final whistle.

WINNING START FOR WARNOCK

Middlesbrough won 2-0 at Stoke City to give Neil Warnock an ideal start after his appointment as manager.

Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier scored in each half, while Stoke's Nick Powell was sent off a minute from time.

Huddersfield Town, which faces fifth-placed Nottingham Forest on Monday (AEST), dropped into the bottom three without playing.