WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Brentford went ahead with 16 minutes played when Watkins turned in Jay DaSilva's shot and, despite the Baggies' desperate late attempts, the host held on.

Victory moves Brentford up to third and within five points of West Brom and Leeds, which will return to the summit — and go three points clear — with a win at home to fourth-placed Fulham.

Brentford has another seven matches to chip away at the gap to the automatic promotion spots.