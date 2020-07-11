WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The race for automatic promotion could go down to the wire, with Brentford's 3-1 win at Derby County the latest statement of intent from the Bees.

Nottingham Forest's play-off slot looks increasingly secure after holding Preston North End 1-1 at Deepdale.

But at the foot of the table it remains anyone's guess as to who will slide into League One, with Hull City and Middlesbrough both beaten at home.

BAGGIES FOILED

West Brom looked like jumping ahead of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds when it went 1-0 up at Ewood Park in the 41st minute, Charlie Austin finding Filip Krovinovic and the Croatian midfielder firing in.

Krovinovic struck the post too; however, Joe Rothwell dragged Rovers level just after the hour and that was how it remained.

The point put West Brom level on 81 points with leader Leeds, which faces Swansea City on Sunday.

Leeds and West Brom have looked like promotion certainties for months, but both may be quietly worrying about the presence of Brentford, now just three points back.

BRENTFORD LOOK THE BEES-NESS

Wayne Rooney's hopes of promotion with Derby County took a severe blow when the Rams lost 3-1 at home to Brentford, which won a seventh straight game and climbed back above Fulham to reach third place.

In a battle of two in-form teams, the Bees came out on top thanks to two goals from Said Benrahma after Ollie Watkins's early opener. Former Manchester United striker Rooney set up Jason Knight to put Derby level midway through the first half, but they were over-run after half-time.

The result leaves Derby sitting 10th and likely to finish in mid-table, needing a remarkable set of results over the final three rounds of games to reach the top six. Brentford, given its form, will believe it can crash the top two, even with just three games remaining.

Forest, however, will be happy to sit tight in its current fifth-place spot. Lewis Grabban gave it a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot at Preston, but Jayden Stockley hauled the hosts level on the quarter-hour mark.

CAN TIGERS CLAW THEIR WAY CLEAR?

Hull is in grave danger of relegation after losing 1-0 at home to Millwall, Ryan Leonard with the only goal of the game in just the second minute.

The Tigers sit in 22nd place, two points worse off than Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough, which fell to a 3-1 home loss against Bristol City. Nahki Wells got a double and Jamie Paterson was also on the scoresheet for the visitors, while Britt Assombalonga netted a hollow consolation goal.

Bottom side Barnsley drew 0-0 at Oakwell with a Wigan Athletic side which could yet be dragged into the relegation picture due to off-field problems, while Charlton Athletic's survival hopes took a knock with a 1-0 home loss to Reading – George Puscas converting an early penalty.

Mid-table Sheffield Wednesday, another side at risk of a points deduction because of matters beyond the control of the coaching staff and players, earned a valuable 3-0 win at Queens Park Rangers thanks to goals from Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Jacob Murphy.