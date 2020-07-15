After high-flying rivals West Brom and Fulham drew on Wednesday (AEST), Brentford capitalised with a 1-0 win at Griffin Park a day later.

An eighth successive victory – of which seven have come since the season's restart – piled the pressure on second-placed West Brom and ensured Leeds cannot seal a Premier League return when they play on Friday (AEST).

Marcelo Bielsa's men host bottom club Barnsley but now need four points to guarantee promotion, meaning they will be made to wait a little longer regardless of the outcome at Elland Road.

Although West Brom has been in the top two for much of the season, Brentford's outstanding run of form means it is still all to play for in the final two matches of the campaign.

The Bees' latest win came by just a single early goal as Ollie Watkins lashed in after four minutes after good work from Emiliano Marcondes in the build-up.

Elsewhere there were a trio of draws, most notably at Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City, where the respective host each picked up precious points, holding Swansea City and Charlton Athletic.

The battle to make the play-offs is almost as tense as the tussle at the top, but fifth-placed Forest – five points clear of seventh – should be involved.

It was grateful to Sammy Ameobi for a pair of wonderful goals as it twice came from behind to draw at home to Swansea.