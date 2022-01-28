Brown stunner salvages draw for Stoke January 28, 2022 23:22 3:45 min Jacob Brown's crisp strike rescued a 1-1 draw for Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium, denying the Terriers a chance to move to fifth in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Huddersfield Town Stoke City Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:45 min Rondon nets hat-trick as Venezuela belts Bolivia 3:38 min Peru stuns Colombia to go fourth 3:45 min Brown stunner salvages draw for Stoke 1:10 min Ronaldo says age is just a number 0:59 min Vlahovic completes €70m Juve switch 1:09 min Rooney rejected Everton approach 1:31 min Fired-up Medvedev sets up Nadal final 4:47 min Argentina's Chile reception irks De Paul 1:02 min Run to final 'completely unexpected' for Nadal 10:06 min Tite critical of referee after chaotic Brazil draw